A bit of relief for the thousands of New Orleans-area federal employees hurt by the government shutdown may come in the form of a hot breakfast.

The Ruby Slipper Cafe announced on Tuesday that all federal employees and their families who are affected by the shutdown will get a free meal from the diner chain.

According to a spokesperson, employees only need to present their federal government IDs at any of the chain's 10 locations. Six of those are located around New Orleans, another is in Baton Rouge, two are in Alabama and one is located in Pensacola, Florida.

"We're all this together!" a spokesperson for the company said.

As the government shutdown moves toward Day 19, 420,000 federal workers have continued to work without pay while another 380,000 have been furloughed, or sent home without pay, around the country.

The National Park Service said it was dipping into entrance fees to pay for staffing at some highly visited parks to maintain restrooms, remove up trash and patrol the grounds, after reports of human waste and garbage overflowing in some spots.

Over the weekend, the federal agency tasked with guaranteeing U.S. airport security acknowledged an increase in the number of employees missing work or calling in sick.

Federal employees in Southeast Louisiana have also felt these effects.

Joe Bravata, the Department of Agriculture supervisor from Tangipahoa Parish, is one of hundreds of thousands of federal employees furloughed because of the partial government shutdown over border wall funding.

Bravata told WWL-TV last week that he can't sleep at night worrying how to pay the bills without a paycheck.

Tonight, President Donald Trump will address the country on national television about the government shutdown and funding for a border wall. That will be start at 8 p.m. and be available on Channel 4.

Two rebuttals will follow the President's address, the first from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Then, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will deliver an address.

