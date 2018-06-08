New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo attends the ceremony marking Billy Joel's 100th performance at New York's Madison Square Garden, Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

Richard Drew, AP

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's Democratic governor is hoping an effort to end a National Rifle Association insurance policy will damage the group's finances — and he is urging other states to follow.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo in recent days has ramped up his criticism of the NRA after it filed legal papers to try to overturn his state's decision earlier this year to end the NRA's insurance program called Carry Guard.

New York officials contend the program is illegal because it gives liability protection to gun owners for acts where "intentional wrongdoing" occurred. The NRA suspended sales in New York shortly after the state's Department of Financial Services launched a probe into its legality.

According the website of Lockton Affinity, which administers the NRA plan, about $155 a year pays for a bronze-level plan. Concealed-carry firearms permit holders are its primary market:

NRA Carry Guard members with insurance receive up to $250,000 in civil protection and $50,000 in criminal defense costs with up to 20 percent of the criminal defense costs limit available as supplementary payments for expenses.

The gold-plus plan at $550 a year, one of four plans, allows up to $1.5 million for defense of civil suits and $250,000 for criminal-defense costs. The NRA began offering the plans in spring 2017, but other groups such as the U.S. Concealed Carry Association have offered similar programs since 2011.

The NRA filed an amended complaint last month arguing it could face financial problems or even go broke if the insurance program, a revenue raiser for the group, is not restored. New York is the fourth largest U.S. state behind California, Texas and Florida.

"If the NRA is unable to collect donations from its members, safeguard the assets endowed to it, apply its funds to cover media buys and other expenses integral to its political speech, and obtain basic corporate insurance coverage, it will be unable to exist as a not-for-profit or pursue its advocacy mission," the NRA's complaint states.

But Cuomo said he has no sympathy for the NRA's plight and wrote a letter Monday to other governors encouraging them to drop the Carry Guard program. On Friday, New York filed a motion to dismiss the NRA lawsuit.

"Look, they are selling an illegal product in New York. This Carry Guard insurance policy is illegal," Cuomo told reporters Friday. "And they were advertising it, and they were getting a commission."

Cuomo, a prospective 2020 presidential candidate who is seeking his third term as New York governor this year, has long fought with the NRA, particularly after the state passed a strong gun-control law in 2013 in wake of the Newtown, Connecticut, school shootings.

"They don’t control me, they never will and they have a problem with that," Cuomo said.

"I’m tired of hearing politicians say, once a week after there’s another shooting on almost a weekly basis. I’m tired of politicians saying, 'We’ll remember them in our thoughts and prayers,' " he said

"If the NRA goes away, I’ll remember the NRA in my thoughts and prayers." the governor said. "How about that?"

Cuomo also is leading a petition drive and media campaign to encourage states to follow New York's lead on blocking the NRA's insurance program.

"I urge you to examine your laws and determine whether or not this product is being illegally sold in your state, and I encourage you to follow New York's lead and block the sale of these NRA products if they are illegal, or to outlaw these products if they are not already prohibited," Cuomo wrote to the governors Monday.

