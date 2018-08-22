President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that he "would strongly suggest" that anyone in need of a good lawyer not "retain the legal services of Michael Cohen," his former personal attorney and fixer. 

But Michael Cohen's days of practicing law may be over. 

Lawyers face automatic disbarment for a felony conviction under New York law. And Cohen pleaded guilty to eight of them on Tuesday

According to the law, any lawyer "who shall be convicted of a felony ... shall upon such conviction, cease to be an attorney and counsellor-at-law, or to be competent to practice law as such." 

Cohen can file for reinstatement in seven years (or sooner if pardoned) if he isn't convicted of anything else in that time, but there is no guarantee his request would be granted. 

Cohen pleaded guilty to tax and bank fraud as well as campaign violations before a federal judge in New York on Tuesday. The campaign violations were tied to his handling of payoffs to women claiming to have had affairs with Trump. 

The man who once said he would take a bullet for the president told the court that the hush money was paid with the intention of preventing the news from negatively impacting Trump's presidential campaign. And he said it was done at Trump's direction. 

Trump's new personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has called Cohen a "pathological liar" (after calling him "an honest, honorable lawyer" in May) and implied that Cohen would say anything for a reduced sentence. 

Cohen does not yet have a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller. 

