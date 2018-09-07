Cruise ship tours: Windstar Cruises' Star Pride Christened at a ceremony in Barcelona on May 5, 2014, the 212-passenger Star Pride was Windstar Cruises' first new ship in nearly two decades. 01 / 88 Christened at a ceremony in Barcelona on May 5, 2014, the 212-passenger Star Pride was Windstar Cruises' first new ship in nearly two decades. 01 / 88

Windstar Cruises is one a growing number of cruise and tour companies offering ship-based circumnavigations of Iceland. Windstar offers such trips each summer on the Star Pride or one of its two sister vessels.

Windstar Cruises will offer voyages out of New York later this year — a first for the line.

Windstar's 212-passenger Star Pride will arrive at the city on Sept. 8 after a 16-day sailing from Iceland and use it as a base for trips through late October.

On Sept. 8, the ship will sail from New York to Montreal on a 12-day voyage that features stops in Newport, Rhode Island; Provincetown, Massachusetts; Bar Harbor, Maine; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Price Edward Island; and Quebec City, Quebec.

The vessel will operate the same itinerary in reverse on Oct. 11.

Star Pride also will sail out of New York on Oct. 23 on an 11-day voyage to San Juan, Puerto Rico. The sailing includes stops at Baltimore, Maryland; Norfolk, Virginia; Bimini in The Bahamas; and Samana, Dominican Republic.

Fares for the Canada sailings to and from New York start at $4,299 per person. Fares for the voyage to San Juan start at $1,699.

Windstar has been rolling out a number of new routes over the past two years including an epic, 51-day sailing in the Mediterranean and an itinerary focuses on Malaysia and Thailand.

The line operates six small ships, three of which are sailing vessels.

