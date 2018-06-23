Seth Rogen will not take a photo with just anybody.

During an appearance on "The Late Show," the actor told host Stephen Colbert about the time he turned down a photo with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Rogen says Mitt Romney invited him to a summit, during which he was approached by young fans.

"They asked to take a picture with me, they were maybe 16, 17," he said, "and then they said our dad wants to meet you, and I turned around, and Paul Ryan was walking towards me."

He continued, "I tensed up, and I didn't know what to do. And he came over and just grabbed my hand and I'm shaking his hand... and he said, 'Can I have a picture with you?' ...and I said, 'No way, man!'"

Rogen said he "couldn't stop" there.

"I said, 'Furthermore, I hate what you're doing to the country at this moment and I count the days 'til you no longer have one iota of the power that you currently have.'"

He added that Ryan's kids were still standing there which made him feel "very conflicted because they "seemed lovely."

"It's not their fault but at the same time they should probably learn that if they like a movie or song, the person who made that probably doesn't like their dad that much," he said. "Unless they're watching 'Roseanne' re-runs or something like that."

Watch the full video in the clip above.

