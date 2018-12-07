Peek inside Norwegian Cruise Line's giant new ship Norwegian Bliss At 168,028 tons, Norwegian Bliss is the biggest ship ever for Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line. 01 / 68 At 168,028 tons, Norwegian Bliss is the biggest ship ever for Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line. 01 / 68

Norwegian Cruise Line's new Leonardo Class of ships will begin debuting in 2022.

Make that seven ships on order for Norwegian Cruise Line.

The parent company of the Miami-based cruise operator on Thursday announced it had ordered two more Leonardo Class vessels to arrive in 2026 and 2027.

Norwegian already has four of the ships on order for delivery between 2022 and 2025. The newly ordered vessels will be the fifth and sixth in the series.

Norwegian first unveiled plans for the Leonardo Class in 2017. Measuring 140,000 tons, the ships will be smaller than those in Norwegian's latest class of new vessels. The line is in the midst of rolling out four "Breakaway-Plus" ships that measure between 165,000 and 168,000 tons. They include the recently unveiled Norwegian Bliss, currently the world's ninth largest cruise vessel.

Three Breakaway Plus ships already have debuted since 2015 with a fourth in the series, Norwegian Encore, due in late 2019.

The new Leonardo Class vessels will hold about 3,300 passengers. That's around 1,000 fewer than the Breakaway Plus ships.

Norwegian hasn't revealed details of the design of the Leonardo Class vessels but promises innovation.

“These orders extend our disciplined and measured new-build program and strong growth trajectory well into the future and will further drive long-term returns for our shareholders,” the president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Frank Del Rio, said Thursday in a statement.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line.

