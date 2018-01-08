WASHINGTON – President Barack Obama's push to grant clemency to thousands of inmates convicted of drug offenses was hamstrung by a lack of planning and may not have reviewed all petitions consistently, a Department of Justice report found Wednesday.

Obama's clemency initiative, which began in 2014, was targeted at non-violent dealers who received mandatory-minimum sentences during the crackdown on drug trafficking that began in the 1980s. In the final years of his presidency, Obama commuted sentences of 1,696 inmates – more than any other president in history – and denied another 12,000 petitions.

But the sharply worded report from Justice Department Inspector General General Michael E. Horowitz found that infighting among the program's leaders delayed the first months of the initiative, forcing a change in how applications were reviewed.

The report described a chaotic process in which the agency charged with reviewing clemency petitions, the Office of the Pardon Attorney, was not involved in early planning and then was not given the resources to carry out the job.

"We found that the Department did not effectively plan, implement, or manage the initiative at the outset," auditors wrote.

President Donald Trump has so far taken a different approach to the issue, bypassing the traditional Justice Department process and instead relying on appeals from political allies or celebrities to make clemency decisions. Trump has granted just four commutations – only one of which would have been eligible under Obama’s clemency initiative.

Trump granted a rare posthumous pardon to Jack Johnson in May, clearing the African-American heavyweight boxing champion of racially motivated charges resulting from his relationships with white women in 1912. Months before, Trump pardoned former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Because the pardon power is granted to the president under the Constitution, it’s up to him whether to follow Justice Department recommendations.

Trump has also expressed a willingness to vastly expand his presidential clemency for people “unfairly treated” by the criminal justice system.

Differing views within the Justice Department on how to assess which inmates would be eligible for clemency under the Obama initiative led to delays in 2015, auditors found. At one point, the Obama administration decided inmates who were not U.S. citizens would be ineligible but officials never publicly announced that decision.

Non-citizens, who make up about one quarter of federal inmates, continued to apply, requiring the department to review their petitions.

The internal discord meant Obama's effort got off to a slow start as application backlogs mounted. Obama commuted the sentences of just two of the more than 30,000 federal inmates who asked for a commutation through volunteer attorneys in 2015.

By the end of that year, he had granted 175 commutations under the initiative.

Auditors said the pace picked up in 2016 as officials realized Obama's time in office was running out. The number of staff dedicated to review applications increased, and the White House permitted then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to apply eligibility criteria with more flexibility. For instance, Obama allowed Justice officials to consider inmates who received variances from mandatory minimum sentencing.

But the changes raised new problems: Applications from some 3,000 inmates who had been denied had to be reconsidered under the new guidelines. The report found that "due to time constraints" reconsideration in many cases was conducted through a summary review, rather than a full re-investigation.

"As a result, there remains a question as to whether the Department treated all petitions consistently over the course of the initiative," auditors wrote.

The reconsideration led to an additional 20 to 30 inmates receiving shorter sentences, the report found.

Obama's initiative was discontinued when Trump took office in 2017.

