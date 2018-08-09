ANAHEIM, Calif. – Following a fiery appearance in his home state of Illinois, former President Barack Obama brings his star power among Democrats Saturday to Orange County, California – a traditional GOP stronghold.

If his remarks Friday are any indication, Obama is expected to take a far tougher stance against President Donald Trump than former presidents have against their predecessors in the past. In his Friday speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Obama took direct aim at Trump, referring to "crazy stuff that is coming out of this White House."

Though he is speaking at one of the state's larger convention centers, Obama is featured in a relatively small hall in Anaheim, across the street from Disneyland, limiting the number of Democrats who will be able to see him in person to several hundred.

Obama will deliver his message in one of the most critical counties in the country for Democrats ahead of the November midterms. For generations, Orange County has been known for its right-wing politics – even as Los Angeles County to the north skewed far more to the left. Democrats are counting on a strong showing in California in November's elections in the battle to take control of Congress.

More: The war of words between Barack Obama and Donald Trump is about your vote this November

More: Trump says he fell asleep watching Obama's speech

More: Read transcript of former President Obama's speech, blasting President Trump

Demographics have changed with an influx of Latinos, Asians and other immigrants. The county's economy has evolved away from manufacturing and to more services and other jobs that can typically attract more Democrats. Like much of the country, unemployment is low in Orange County and the economy is strong, meaning turnout could be more dependent on anger about Trump and his policies rather than dissatisfaction with the state of the nation.

Obama is expected to speak shortly before noon PT.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com