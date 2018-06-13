Ohio State University on Wednesday announced a four-year suspension of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, citing an investigation that found hazing and dangerous behavior in violation of the student code.

That's according to the Columbia Dispatch, which reported the suspension would last through August 2022 — enough time for a wave of undergrads to pass through the university without it.

The suspension came after the surfacing of new allegations, the newspaper reported, which involved the fraternity but were not immediately outlined by the university. The chapter was one of 11 under investigation when Ohio State temporarily suspended all fraternity activity last November.

"Based on findings from the most recent investigation, the organization has been sanctioned for violations of the following sections of the code: hazing and endangering behavior," Ohio State spokesman Dave Isaacs said in a statement to WBNS-TV.

The fraternity, which received an interim suspension from the university in March, had five business days to appeal.

If the suspension holds, the fraternity can petition for its return in five years and show it's not in violation of the student code, Isaacs told the station.

Suspensions of fraternities spread throughout the U.S. last year after student deaths tied to chapters at Penn State, Louisiana State, Florida State and Texas State.

