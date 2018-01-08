One day after Facebook revealed that efforts to influence America's midterm elections are already underway, and two years after President Donald Trump made the (unsubstantiated) claim that "millions" voted illegally in 2016, Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a $250 million effort to beef up election security.

The push from Democrats would have provided federal grants to replace old voting equipment, beef up the security of digital voting systems and more. House Republicans blocked a similar plan last month.

Trump to Sessions: End the Mueller probe. But that's not, like, an order or anything

From our friends at the Short List: President Donald Trump once again called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to shut down special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election sabotage. Sessions "should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further," Trump tweeted Wednesday. Democrats call it an attempt to obstruct justice. But the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Trump was not issuing an order: "He said 'should,' not 'must.'" Hey, this sounds familiar.

Manafort's million-dollar wardrobe

The threads of Trump's former campaign chief came up Wednesday during the trial of Paul Manafort, the first to face prosecutors as a result of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe. Store employees said Manafort became an exclusive client of tailors from Manhattan to Beverly Hills, while prosecutors spent an hour showcasing volumes of clothing invoices. Every invoice was paid for with an international wire transfer, store employees said. The point? Manafort had a lifestyle far more lavish than his tax reports depicted. (He's on trial for bank fraud and tax evasion.) A single bill for assorted Bijan jackets, suits and shirts totaled $128,000.

