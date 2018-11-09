The latest book from veteran Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward hit the shelves Tuesday but it's already had a week of bad reviews from the subject of the book, President Donald Trump. Trump has called the work a "fraud, a "scam," a "joke," a "fiction" and a "con on the public." (For good measure, he also called its author a "liar" and a "Dem operative.")

While those quotes may not have made the jacket cover, they highlight the degree of damning allegations found in the pages of Woodward's book. "Fear: Trump in the White House," paints a picture of a commander in chief controlled by a mercurial humor whose own staff works to constrain his worst impulses.

Who knows what impact the book will have in the long run, but it seems to confirm the allegations made by an anonymous Trump official in The New York Times and other negative depictions that belie Trump's claims that his White House runs like a "well-oiled machine."

The president's polls are on a downward skid, and Woodward does have a track record of taking down presidents (anybody remember that Robert Redford movie?)

Florence stirs up trouble

As Hurricane Florence prepares to make landfall, the monster storm threatens to add disastrous, deadly flooding after days of relentless rain. One meteorologist said the rain totals could make Florence the "Harvey of the East Coast." Marine recruits were ordered Tuesday to evacuate their famed Parris Island recruiting base as Florence takes aim at the Carolinas, joining more than 1 million people fleeing ahead of the anticipated devastation. The president warned residents in a tweet that the "storm looks very bad!" and FEMA is ramping up its preparations (still facing criticism for its tragically ineffective response to Hurricanes Maria).

Remembering 9/11, 17 years later

Trump paid tribute Tuesday to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, giving special honor to the passengers of United Flight 93, who charged the cockpit of their plane to stop hijackers from attacking Washington, D.C. As bells tolled and Americans stood in silence across the country, the president and first lady Melania Trump visited the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The ceremony came two days after the dedication of a new "Tower of Voices." Built at 93 feet, the tower featured 40 wind chimes, each representing a passenger on the doomed flight.

In other political news:

