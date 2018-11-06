It's Monday, OnPolitics friends, but in Singapore, it's already Tuesday, which means we're mere hours away from the historic meeting between President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

It's summit time

President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: SGPEV211

Evan Vucci, AP

When President Trump and Kim Jong Un come face to face in Singapore, it will be for a one-on-one session (plus translators) as they attempt to hash out the future of North Korea's nuclear weapons programs.

Are you wondering about this decision? Some analysts are, too.

"Trump is simply not experienced enough or temperamentally inclined to handle the complexity of nuclear negotiations or issues as complex as those associated with the long history of the Koreas," one scholar told USA TODAY's David Jackson.

Trump, predictably, disagrees.

"The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the U.S., say the haters & losers. We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle launches have stoped, and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!" the president tweeted (misspellings included).

One person on Trump's side: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"The president is fully prepared for the meeting," he said.

The one-on-one will then lead to a larger bilateral meeting and a working lunch, the White House said.

In other summit news: The G-7 was, um, interesting. There could be some political upsides to the Singapore meeting. Kim may have brought his own toilet to this. And Dennis Rodman is all in.

I get knocked down

The U.S. Supreme Court

Michael Reynolds, epa-EFE

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that failing to vote could lead to your registration getting knocked out.

In a conservative 5-4 decision, the justices said Ohio hadn't violated federal law when it purged its system of voters who had not voted in six years and did not confirm their residency. While Ohio has the strictest law in the nation, there are six other states that have similar laws: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Montana.

"A state violates the failure-to-vote clause only if it removes registrants for no reason other than their failure to vote," Alito said. Ohio, he noted, waits six years before removal, following federal law "to the letter."

Liberals argued that this would only hurt turnout. Justice Steven Breyer said the law was among those designed to "keep certain groups of citizens from voting."

Elsewhere in politics

