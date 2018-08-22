Restaurants with stunning scenic views, according to OpenTable

Geoffrey's Restaurant in Malibu has views of the Pacific coastline.

Dining out is all about the food but a stunning view can elevate the experience.

OpenTable, a provider of online restaurant reservations, has compiled a list of the 100 most scenic restaurants in the USA.

The company, part of Booking Holdings Inc., generated the list from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews.

The scenic restaurants are located in 25 states and Washington, D.C.

California topped the list with 28 scenic restaurants. Florida follow with 13. And New York came in third with seven.

The views ranged from oceanside vistas in Malibu to skyline sunsets in Brooklyn. The cuisines is as diverse, with menus focusing on Asian, French, Italian, Latin, Mediterranean and more.

“We know a memorable meal is as much about the ambiance as it is about the food,” Caroline Potter, OpenTable's chief dining officer, said in a written statement. "This year’s list represents an immense variety of restaurants that not only offer an exceptional meal but also feature breathtaking views that enhance the experience for locals and travelers alike.”

The list is based on reviews of more than 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. collected between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018.

The 100 most scenic restaurants in the USA, according to OpenTable and listed in alphabetical order, are:

Altius – Pittsburgh

Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro – Milwaukee

The Bay House – Naples, Florida

Beachcomber Cafe – Crystal Cove – Newport Coast, California

Bertrand at Mister A's – San Diego

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton, Ohio

Black Bass Hotel – Lumberville, Pennsylvania

Blue Moon Fish Co. – Fort Lauderdale

Blue Ridge – Asheville, North Carolina

The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing – Richmond

Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton, Rhode Island

Boatyard – Fort Lauderdale

Carrol's Creek Cafe – Annapolis

Catch LA – West Hollywood, California

Chart House Restaurant – Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Chart House Restaurant – Weehawken, New Jersey

Chicago Cut Steakhouse – Chicago

Clinkerdagger – Spokane, Washington

Columbia Restaurant – SandKey – Clearwater, Florida

Dauphin's – Mobile, Alabama

Different Pointe of View – Phoenix

Duke's – San Diego

Duke's – Malibu

Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas

El Five – Denver

Elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort – Paradise Valley, Arizona

EPIC Steak – San Francisco

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas

Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar – Charleston, South Carolina

Four Winds Steakhouse – Wills Point, Texas

Gaonnuri – New York

Geoffrey's Restaurant – Malibu

George's Ocean Terrace – San Diego

The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach – Pensacola, Florida

Greens Restaurant – San Francisco

Harbor House – Milwaukee

Honu Seafood and Pizza – Lahaina, Hawaii

Il Fornaio – Coronado, California

Iridescence – Detroit

Island Prime – San Diego

Jake's Del Mar – Del Mar, California

Joe Muer Seafood – Detroit

Kaluz Restaurant – Fort Lauderdale

The Lakehouse – Bay Shore, New York

La Mar by Gaston Acurio – Miami

Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West

Legal Harborside – Floor 1 Restaurant and Market – Boston

The Lobster – Santa Monica

Lobster Shop South – Tacoma, Washington

Lone Eagle Grille – Incline Village, Nevada

Mama's Fish House – Paia, Hawaii

The Marine Room – San Diego

Mariposa – Sedona

Mastro's Ocean Club – Newport Beach, California

Mastro's Ocean Club – Malibu

The Mill House – Waikapu, Hawaii

Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas – Main Dining Room – Las Vegas

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto – Mt. Washington – Pittsburgh

The Mooring Restaurant – Newport, Rhode Island

The Ocean House Restaurant – Cape Cod – Dennis Port, Massachusetts

Ophelia's on the Bay – Sarasota

Orchids at Halekulani – Honolulu

Oyster Loft – Pismo Beach, California

Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff – Cardiff–By–The–Sea, California

Parc – Philadelphia

Perch LA – Los Angeles

Peter Shields Inn – Cape May, New Jersey

Pier W – Cleveland

The Pink Door – Seattle

Portland City Grill – Portland, Oregon

Primavista – Cincinnati

Prime – Huntington, New York

Poseidon – Del Mar, California

Rats Restaurant at Grounds for Sculpture – Hamilton, New Jersey

Ray’s Boathouse – Seattle

River Cafe – Brooklyn, New York

RiverPark – New York

Robert – New York

The Rotunda at Neiman Marcus – San Francisco

Simon Pearce Restaurant – Quechee, Vermont

Spinners Rooftop Revolving Bistro & Lounge @ Grand Plaza Hotel – St. Pete Beach, Florida

Splashes at Surf and Sand Resort – Laguna Beach, California

The Strand House – Manhattan Beach, California

Summit House – Fullerton – Fullerton, California

Sunset Terrace – Omni Grove Park Inn – Asheville

Tidepools – Poipu, Hawaii

Tom Hams Lighthouse – San Diego

Top of the Hub – Boston

Top of the World Restaurant – Stratosphere Hotel – Las Vegas

Trattoria Lisina – Driftwood, Texas

The Turtle Club – Naples – Naples, Florida

The Twisted Olive – Green, Ohio

Ulele – Tampa

Vast – Oklahoma City

Ventana Grill – St. Pismo, California

Vivace Restaurant – Tucson

Waterbar – San Francisco

X2O Xaviars on the Hudson – Yonkers, New York

