MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Florida airport that had been closed because of a security breach was reopened Thursday, authorities said.

In a tweet about 5:45 a.m. Thursday, police in Melbourne, Florida, tweeted, "Melbourne International Airport is closed until further notice due to police activity. ALL flights suspended at this time. Please avoid the area and we will update you with more information," the tweet from police in Melbourne, Florida, said.

As of 7 a.m. ET, the airport reopened.

Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne was on lockdown after authorities said an unidentified student pilot breached security by boarding a passenger jet, an Airbus 329 commercial jet, in a maintenance area.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. The student was spotted by an airport employee who immediately contacted airport police.

“There was a breach of security,” said Lori Booker, spokeswoman for Orlando Melbourne International Airport.

Police had blocked off entrances to the airport. A robot searched the student’s car.

Once the car was cleared for any potential threats, the airport reopened. The student is in custody and was being questioned.

Melbourne police sent a tweet about the airport reopening soon: "The airport is still closed at this time. The person of interest has been apprehended. The airport should re-open soon."

Orlando Melbourne International typically serves about 500,000 passengers annually.

No other details were released.

