Photo tour: The hottest new cruise ships on order Royal Caribbean's next ship, Symphony of the Seas, will be slightly bigger than sister vessel Harmony of the Seas, shown here. Harmony currently is the biggest cruise ship at sea.

What's next from the world's largest cruise lines? Below is our annual list of ocean-going ships on order for major brands such as Royal Caribbean and Carnival, updated to include new vessels recently announced by Viking, Ponant and Silversea.

As in the past, we only include ships from lines that market to North Americans, leaving out such operators as Germany-based Aida Cruises, which caters to the German-speaking market. We also have left off river cruise ships on order.

For this year, the big story in cruise-ship building has been the development of the world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas. Also notable is the recent arrival of a giant new Norwegian Cruise Line ship that's now sailing to Alaska.

Among the most complex traveling machines built by man, ocean-going cruise ships take years to construct, so any new orders placed in the coming months likely won't be filled until 2021 at the earliest. We'll continue to update this page as new orders are announced.

2018

MSC Seaview (MSC Cruises)

Passengers: 4,140

Maiden voyage: June 10

Notable: Second in the new Seaside class of ship at MSC

See also: MSC Cruises orders two 'revolutionary' new ships

Viking Orion (Viking Cruises)

Passengers: 930

Maiden voyage: June 19

Notable: Fifth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking

See also: Fast-growing Viking to have six ocean ships by 2020

Le Laperouse (Ponant)

Passengers: 184

Maiden voyage: June 19

Notable: First of four new expedition-style ships for the upscale line

See also: Small-ship line Ponant orders four expedition ships

National Geographic Venture (Lindblad Expeditions)

Passengers: 100

Maiden voyage: July 7

Notable: Second of two new ships on order for the adventure line

Scenic Eclipse (Scenic Cruises)

Passengers: 228

Maiden voyage: Aug. 31

Notable: First ocean-going ship for river line Scenic

Le Champlain (Ponant)

Passengers: 184

Maiden voyage: Sept. 20

Notable: Second of four new expedition-style ships for the upscale line

See also: Small-ship line Ponant orders four expedition ships

Celebrity Edge (Celebrity Cruises)

Passengers: 2,900

Maiden voyage: Nov. 21

Notable: First in a new class of ship for Celebrity

See also: Celebrity orders two new ships

Nieuw Statendam (Holland America)

Passengers: 2,650

Maiden voyage: Dec. 5

Notable: Sister ship to Koningsdam

See also: New Holland America coming in 2018

World Explorer (Quark Expeditions)

Passengers: 176

Maiden voyage: Dec. 16

Notable: New ship for the pioneering expedition cruise company

2019

Viking Jupiter (Viking Cruises)

Passengers: 930

Maiden voyage: February

Notable: Sixth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking

See also: Fast-growing Viking to have six ocean ships by 2020

Bellissima (MSC Cruises)

Passengers: 4,500

Maiden voyage: March 24

Notable: Second in the new Meraviglia class of ship at MSC

Spectrum of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)

Passengers: 4,180

Maiden voyage: Spring

Notable: First in new Quantum Ultra class; will sail in Asia

See also: Construction begins on Spectrum of the Seas

Roald Amundsen (Hurtigruten)

Passengers: 530

Maiden voyage: 2019

Notable: First of a new class of expedition ship at the line

Hondius (Oceanwide Expeditions)

Passengers: 196

Maiden voyage: May

Notable: Billed as the strongest polar expedition ship ever built

Le Bougainville (Ponant)

Passengers: 184

Maiden voyage: June

Notable: Third of four new expedition-style ships for the upscale line

See also: Small-ship line Ponant orders four expedition ships

Le Dumont d'Urville (Ponant)

Passengers: 184

Maiden voyage: September

Notable: Fourth of four new expedition-style ships for the upscale line

See also: Small-ship line Ponant orders four expedition ships

Costa Smeralda (Costa Cruises)

Passengers: 5,200

Maiden voyage: October

Notable: First in new series of larger Costa ships

Sky Princess (Princess Cruises)

Passengers: 3,560

Maiden voyage: Oct. 20

Notable: Fourth in line's new Royal series

See also: Another giant new ship on the way for Princess Cruises

MSC Grandiosa (MSC Cruises)

Passengers: 4,888

Maiden voyage: October

Notable: First of new Meraviglia Plus class of ship at MSC

See also: MSC Cruises to expand with new, larger ships

Carnival Panorama (Carnival Cruise Line)

Passengers: 3,954

Maiden voyage: November

Notable: Third ship in Carnival's Vista Class

See also: Construction begins on another new Carnival ship

Norwegian Encore (Norwegian Cruise Line)

Passengers: 4,000

Maiden voyage: November

Notable: Fourth in the line's new Breakaway Plus series

See also: Norwegian orders two more ships

Flying Clipper (Star Clippers)

Passengers: 300

Maiden voyage: 2019

Notable: World's largest square rigger

See also: Star Clippers to build world's largest square rigger

2020

Unnamed (The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

Passengers: 298

Maiden voyage: Feb. 1

Notable: First cruise vessel for luxury hotel company Ritz-Carlton

See also: Ritz-Carlton to get into the cruise business

Seven Seas Splendor (Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

Passengers: 750

Maiden voyage: Feb. 7

Notable: A sister to the Seven Seas Explorer

See also: Another swanky new Regent ship on the way

National Geographic Endurance (Lindblad Expeditions)

Passengers: 126

Maiden voyage: First quarter

Notable: Lindblad's first ship specifically designed for sailing to polar regions

Le Bellot (Ponant)

Passengers: 184

Maiden voyage: first quarter

Notable: Fifth in a new series of expedition-style ships for the upscale line

Unnamed (Virgin Cruises)

Passengers: 2,860

Maiden voyage: Early 2020

Notable: First ship for new line from billionaire Richard Branson

See also: Virgin Cruises to debut in 2020

Celebrity Beyond (Celebrity Cruises)

Passengers: 2,900

Maiden voyage: Spring 2020

Notable: Second in a new class of ship for Celebrity

See also: Celebrity orders two new ships

Silver Moon (Silversea Cruises)

Passengers: 596

Maiden voyage: April

Notable: Sister ship to Silver Muse

Unnamed (Scenic Cruises)

Passengers: 228

Maiden voyage: Second quarter

Notable: Sister to Scenic Eclipse

Le Surville (Ponant)

Passengers: 184

Maiden voyage: Second quarter

Notable: Sixth in a new series of expedition-style ships for the upscale line

Unnamed (Costa Cruises)

Passengers: 5,200

Maiden voyage: Spring

Notable: Second in new series of larger Costa ships

Unnamed (Royal Caribbean)

Passengers: 4,180

Maiden voyage: Fall

Notable: Fifth in new Quantum class series

See also: Another megaship on the way for Royal Caribbean

Unnamed (MSC Cruises)

Passengers: 4,888

Maiden voyage: December

Notable: Second of new Meraviglia Plus class of ship at MSC

See also: MSC Cruises to expand with new, larger ships

Unnamed (Princess Cruises)

Passengers: 3,560

Maiden voyage: 2020

Notable: Fifth in line's new Royal series

See also: Another giant new ship on the way for Princess Cruises

Unnamed (Carnival Cruise Line)

Passengers: 5,200

Maiden voyage: 2020

Notable: Biggest Carnival ship ever

See also: Two giant new ships on the way for Carnival

Crystal Endeavor (Crystal Cruises)

Passengers: 200

Maiden voyage: 2020

Notable: First of a new class of expedition-style ships for the luxury line

See also: Crystal changes up expedition plans, again

Fridtjof Nansen (Hurtigruten)

Passengers: 530

Maiden voyage: 2020

Notable: Second of a new class of expedition ship at the line

2021

Unnamed (The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

Passengers: 298

Maiden voyage: 2021

Notable: Second cruise vessel for luxury hotel company Ritz-Carlton

See also: Ritz-Carlton to get into the cruise business

Unnamed (Royal Caribbean)

Passengers: 5,400

Maiden voyage: 2021

Notable: Fifth in the Oasis class series

See also: Royal Caribbean plans another giant cruise ship

Icebreaker (Ponant)

Passengers: 270

Maiden voyage: 2021

Notable: A new class of ice-breaking vessel designed to operate in polar regions

Unnamed (Virgin Cruises)

Passengers: 2,860

Maiden voyage: Early 2021

Notable: Second ship for new line Virgin Cruises

See also: Virgin Cruises to debut in 2020

Unnamed (Celebrity Cruises)

Passengers: 2,900

Maiden voyage: Fall 2021

Notable: Third vessel in Celebrity's new Edge class

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)

Passengers: 930

Maiden voyage: 2021

Notable: Seventh ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking

See also: Fast-growing Viking orders two more ships

Unnamed (Disney Cruise Line)

Passengers: 2,500

Maiden voyage: 2021

Notable: First of a new class of ship for Disney

See also: Disney to expand with two more ships

Unnamed (Holland America)

Passengers: 2,650

Maiden voyage: 2021

Notable: Third in the line's Pinnacle Class series

See also: More new ships on the way for Princess, Holland America

Silver Dawn (Silversea Cruises)

Passengers: 596

Maiden voyage: Fourth quarter

Notable: Third ship in Silversea's new Muse Class

Unnamed (MSC Cruises)

Passengers: 5,646 total capacity

Maiden voyage: 2021

Notable: First in a new Seaside EVO class that is a larger version of MSC's Seaside Class

See also: Fast-growing MSC orders two giant new ships

2022

Unnamed (The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

Passengers: 298

Maiden voyage: 2022

Notable: Third cruise vessel for luxury hotel company Ritz-Carlton

See also: Ritz-Carlton to get into the cruise business

Unnamed (Virgin Cruises)

Passengers: 2,860

Maiden voyage: Early 2022

Notable: Third ship for new line Virgin Cruises

See also: Virgin Cruises to debut in 2020

Unnamed (Royal Caribbean)

Passengers: 5,000

Maiden voyage: second quarter

Notable: First in Royal Caribbean's new Icon class

See also: Two giant new ships on the way for Royal Caribbean

Unnamed (Celebrity Cruises)

Passengers: 2,900

Maiden voyage: Fall 2022

Notable: Fourth in Celebrity's new Edge class

Unnamed (Disney Cruise Line)

Passengers: 2,500

Maiden voyage: 2022

Notable: Second of a new class of ship for Disney

See also: Disney unveils plans for another ship

Unnamed (MSC Cruises)

Passengers: 5,400

Maiden voyage: 2022

Notable: First of new World class of ship at MSC

See also: European line plans giant new cruise ships

Unnamed (Carnival Cruise Line)

Passengers: 5,200

Maiden voyage: 2022

Notable: Second in a new class of larger Carnival ships

See also: Two giant new ships on the way for Carnival

Unnamed (Princess Cruises)

Passengers: 3,660

Maiden voyage: 2022

Notable: Six in line's new Royal series

See also: More new ships on the way for Princess, Holland America

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)

Passengers: 930

Maiden voyage: 2022

Notable: Eighth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking

See also: Fast-growing Viking orders two more ships

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)

Passengers: 930

Maiden voyage: 2022

Notable: Ninth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking

Unnamed (Norwegian Cruise Line)

Passengers: 3,300

Maiden voyage: 2022

Notable: First in a new series of smaller ships for the line

See also: Norwegian orders new class of ship to debut in 2022

Unnamed (Cunard Line)

Passengers: 3,000

Maiden voyage: 2022

Notable: First new Cunard ship since 2010

See also: Queen Mary 2 to get a sister as Cunard announces expansion

Unnamed (Crystal Cruises)

Passengers: 800

Maiden voyage: 2022

Notable: First in a new class of Crystal ship

See also: Crystal changes up expansion plans, again

2023

Unnamed (Disney Cruise Line)

Passengers: 2,500

Maiden voyage: 2023

Notable: Third of a new class of ship for Disney

See also: Disney to expand with two more ships

Unnamed (Norwegian Cruise Line)

Passengers: 3,300

Maiden voyage: 2023

Notable: Second in a new series of smaller ships for the line

See also: Norwegian orders new class of ship to debut in 2022

Unnamed (MSC Cruises)

Passengers: 5,646 total capacity

Maiden voyage: 2023

Notable: Second in a new Seaside EVO class that is a larger version of MSC's Seaside Class

See also: Fast-growing MSC orders two giant new ships

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)

Passengers: 930

Maiden voyage: 2023

Notable: Tenth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking

See also: Fast-growing Viking orders two more ships

2024

Unnamed (MSC Cruises)

Passengers: 5,400

Maiden voyage: 2024

Notable: Second of new World class of ship at MSC

See also: European line plans giant new cruise ships

Unnamed (Royal Caribbean)

Passengers: 5,000

Maiden voyage: second quarter

Notable: Second in Royal Caribbean's new Icon class

See also: Two giant new ships on the way for Royal Caribbean

Unnamed (Norwegian Cruise Line)

Passengers: 3,300

Maiden voyage: 2024

Notable: Third in a new series of smaller ships for the line

See also: Norwegian orders new class of ship to debut in 2022

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)

Passengers: 930

Maiden voyage: 2024

Notable: Eleventh ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking

See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships

2025

Unnamed (Norwegian Cruise Line)

Passengers: 3,300

Maiden voyage: 2025

Notable: Fourth in a new series of smaller ships for the line

See also: Norwegian orders new class of ship to debut in 2022

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)

Passengers: 930

Maiden voyage: 2025

Notable: Twelfth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking

See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)

Passengers: 930

Maiden voyage: 2025

Notable: Thirteenth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking

See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships

2026

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)

Passengers: 930

Maiden voyage: 2026

Notable: Fourteenth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking

See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)

Passengers: 930

Maiden voyage: 2026

Notable: Fifteenth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking

See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships

2027

Unnamed (Viking Cruises)

Passengers: 930

Maiden voyage: 2027

Notable: Sixteenth ocean-going ship for river cruise giant Viking

See also: Viking reveals plans for six more ocean ships

Major lines with no ships on order: Azamara Club Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Windstar Cruises.

