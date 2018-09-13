WASHINGTON – Social media erupted in shock and outrage Thursday after President Donald Trump denied that Hurricane Maria killed nearly 3,000 people in Puerto Rico last year and said the death toll was a Democratic ploy to "make me look as bad as possible."

Trump and his administration were criticized for a slow, ineffective response to the humanitarian crisis that Maria left in its wake. That criticism recently resurfaced after Puerto Rico's official death toll from the storm was raised from 64 to 2,975 last month.

Trump's continued insistence that his administration did an "unappreciated great job" in Puerto Rico, despite the new death toll, kept the debate alive.

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

.....This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

Now, the president has questioned the findings of a detailed study commissioned by the Puerto Rico's government and his claim that its conclusion was politically motivated was met with fast and furious condemnation on Twitter.

Democratic politicians were especially harsh in the denunciation of Trump's tweets.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the deaths in Puerto Rico were the result of Trump's "weak response, sad incompetence and utter neglect."

This is a direct result of your weak response, sad incompetence and utter neglect, Donald Trump. Spare us the outcry and do something for the American families in Puerto Rico who remain devastated. pic.twitter.com/1MM5vi7V2I — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 13, 2018

Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate to be Florida's next governor, said "our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico deserved better" from the president.

But Democrats weren't the only ones to disagree with Trump.

In Florida, which has a high number of Puerto Rican voters, Republicans worked to distance themselves from Trump's comments.

"I disagree with @POTUS – an independent study said thousands were lost," tweeted Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who is running to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson. "I've been to Puerto Rico 7 times & saw devastation firsthand. The loss of any life is tragic; the extent of lives lost as a result of Maria is heart wrenching."

I disagree with @POTUS– an independent study said thousands were lost and Gov. Rosselló agreed. I've been to Puerto Rico 7 times & saw devastation firsthand. The loss of any life is tragic; the extent of lives lost as a result of Maria is heart wrenching. I'll continue to help PR — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) September 13, 2018

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio wrote on Twitter that "even tragedy becomes political" in the current environment and he backed the finding that nearly 3,000 people died.

"Both Fed & local gov made mistakes," he said. "We all need to stop the blame game & focus on recovery, helping those still hurting & fixing the mistakes."

These days even tragedy becomes political. 3k more Americans died in #PuertoRico after Hurricane than during comparable periods before. Both Fed & local gov made mistakes. We all need to stop the blame game & focus on recovery, helping those still hurting & fixing the mistakes. https://t.co/NQRKWbWEdh — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 13, 2018

Although he did not send a tweet, Florida's Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ron DeSantis' office released a statement saying the former congressman "doesn't believe any loss of life has been inflated."

Andrew Gillum, DeSantis' Democratic opponent in Florida's race for governor, said "our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico deserved better" from the president.

No death is partisan and our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico deserved better from @realDonaldTrump before, during, and after the hurricane. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) September 13, 2018

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calf., called the tweet a "monstrous lie" and said it shows Trump did not learn from the mistakes made responding to Maria, putting "more Americans at risk."

The problem with this statement by @realDonaldTrump on Puerto Rico is not just that it's a monstrous lie, it's that @POTUS won't learn from the mistakes that were made if he views his efforts as an unsung success. That puts more Americans at risk in future disasters. https://t.co/R7muQOmego — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 13, 2018

The president’s comments on the nearly 3,000 American lives lost in Puerto Rico are shameful. We deserve and expect more from someone who holds the highest office in our country. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) September 13, 2018

Nearly 3,000 Americans died in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.



Back in June, I introduced a bill to establish federal procedures for counting fatalities after natural disasters. Congress must pass it to ensure what happened in Puerto Rico never happens again. pic.twitter.com/MNuuGbWZI2 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 13, 2018

Only Donald Trump could see the tragedy in Puerto Rico and conclude that he is the victim. May God bless the souls of the nearly 3,000 Americans that died in Puerto Rico and may he take pity on your soul Mr. President. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) September 13, 2018

It is YOUR JOB to keep America SAFE. YOU FAILED Puerto Rico. YOU FAILED America. As #HurricaneFlorence come barreling towards the Carolina coast, stop watching cable news and tweeting. Start leading! Get to work. https://t.co/MPS6sUDnxL — Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) September 13, 2018

This isn’t about you and it isn’t a political game. Nearly 3,000 Americans died in Puerto Rico. We need answers not heartless attempts to duck responsibility. https://t.co/K8pMV4LcRN — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) September 13, 2018

I just can’t with him, his administration, and all of his enablers. DISGUSTING!!!! https://t.co/g0toq24lH6 — Rep. Amy Mercado (@AmyMercado) September 13, 2018

More people died in Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico than died in Hurricane Katrina, and than died in the attacks of 9-11. That is not fake news, Mr. President. https://t.co/daQrtisoSQ — Luis V. Gutierrez (@RepGutierrez) September 13, 2018

Trump’s ineptitude has caused suffering on a colossal scale. The leader of this country can’t even acknowledge the anguish of his own countrymen. #PuertoRico https://t.co/LC3BUvMaUI — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) September 13, 2018

The narcissism required to blatantly lie, deny the 3,000 tragic deaths in Puerto Rico with shocking indifference and claim it’s all a Democratic hoax is utterly sickening.



We cannot sit this election out. Lives depend on electing leaders to put this dangerous president in check. https://t.co/TCGtkLVhlh — DCCC (@dccc) September 13, 2018

I want our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico to know that we stand with you - even if the President does not. And I want the President to know that you're destined to make the same mistakes again if you can't acknowledge your failures. — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) September 13, 2018

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo turned Trump's remark into a get out the vote message for his state's primary Thursday.

President Trump turned his back on our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico. Today we can fight back - Go Vote. #NYPrimary pic.twitter.com/nbXUsRDktM — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) September 13, 2018

Some Trump supporters predictably blamed the news media for the entire affair.

I suspect the President would be more willing to accept the truth about the thousands dead in Puerto Rico if news outlet in the country weren't trying to blame him for the deaths and instead spent some more time on the corruption and incompetence on the ground in PR. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 13, 2018

But other conservatives were less understanding and some saw the tweets as an unforced error heading into the midterm elections.

Our president is not just petty, but perverse. https://t.co/pIVLnaWgWz — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 13, 2018

Trump's denial of the official death toll from Hurricane Maria is absurd and gross, even though there is uncertainty in the death count. Here's why. https://t.co/Hl2gvcvhgv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 13, 2018

You know why Republicans will lose the House and maybe lose the Senate in November?



Because instead of tweeting about the economy this morning, President Trump tweeted about how many people died in last year's hurricane in Puerto Rico.



That's why. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 13, 2018

And several celebrities weighed in as well.

Now trump is claiming the death toll in Puerto Rico is fake news. That deaths are not real. Republicans-stay under your rocks and watch your party be dismantled because of your silence. Cages for babies, and deaths for people of color. This is your president. What a horrible man. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 13, 2018

Latest and arguably among the worst of Trump lies: “3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico.“ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 13, 2018

Thank you this. We all need to educate ourselves about the TRUTH of what happened in Puerto Rico and what continues on... Rejecting this reality is insane. Watch and RT https://t.co/TIYZdD3UCc — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 13, 2018

