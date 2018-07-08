John Schnatter's decision to sue the company he founded will be a huge distraction to Papa John's board and senior management. The negative publicity will drive away more customers.

LOUISVILLE — Papa John's reported Tuesday afternoon that its North American sales have dropped slightly more than 6 percent during the second quarter and more than 10 percent during July as a result of the fallout from "recent negative publicity" following company founder John Schnatter's use of a racial slur and the resulting crisis.

And while leaders at the world's third-largest pizza delivery chain said they're still working to project the hit from lower royalty payments from franchisees and the expense of transforming its brand, costs could hit $30 million to $50 million by the end of 2018, Papa John's reported.

Chief executive Steve Ritchie said in a conference call that "recent weeks have been challenging," but emphasized that management is committed to taking steps to ensure values of equity, inclusion and respect were upheld throughout the organization.

Schnatter's comments about the NFL in November 2017 "made it clear" the company needed to move away from a "founder-centric marketing plan," Richie said. Recent events have further proved that the company must move on, he added.

The disclosures are being watched by investors and the restaurant industry because it's the first disclosure of financials since a Forbes report in early July alleging that founder John Schnatter used a racial slur during a media training this spring.

Schnatter was forced out a chairman of the company's board of directors and had his founder's agreement canceled. He was also removed from the company's headquarters in eastern Metro Louisville. Pro sports teams and the University of Louisville, where he'd served a trustee and had donated millions for naming rights to a free enterprise center and the football stadium, have distanced themselves from Schnatter and the brand.

Schnatter's public relations team in California was ready with a rebuttal moments after Papa John's posted its results. He blamed the current management team for failing to heed his advice about how to battle declining sales and said that the current leaders, led by Ritchie, are blaming him for the company's declines.

Schnatter said in his statement that "I built this company from the ground up and am still its largest shareholder. Results under my leadership demonstrate that I know what works and what doesn’t work for this company. Indeed, history shows that the company performs better with me involved, and it declines when I step away. I have little doubt that the company’s financial performance will continue to deteriorate under the current CEO and board of directors.

I am not going away and will continue to fight to do what’s best for the company and its employees, franchisees, shareholders and customers.”

The company lowered it projected earnings per share from a range of $1.30 to $1.80 "as a result of negative sales trends."

Ritchie said in a statement that "while results have been challenged by recent events, we are committed to these strategic priorities and continue to believe that they will lead to enhanced performance."

The company has embarked on an external audit, which Ritchie said in the statement will be part of the company's efforts to fix its problems. "At this time, the company cannot predict how long and the extent to which the negative customer sentiment will continue to impact future sales. In addition, the company expects to incur significant costs as a result of the recent negative publicity."

