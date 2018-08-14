In this May 23, 2018 file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing, in Washington.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Lawyers for Paul Manafort told a federal judge Tuesday that they would be offering no witnesses in defense of the former Trump campaign chairman in his bank and tax fraud trial. That moves the case directly to final arguments, which are scheduled to begin Wednesday.

“The defense rests,” Manafort attorney Kevin Downing told U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III.

Ellis then questioned Manafort directly, asking whether he was provided adequate counsel in advance of the decision.

“I have, your honor,” Manafort said, as his wife, Kathleen, looked on from the front row of the packed gallery.

Asked whether he had decided to offer testimony on his own behalf, Manafort answered without hesitation.

“No, sir.”

Earlier Tuesday, Ellis rejected a request by the defense for a directed verdict of acquittal.

For the closing arguments, each side is expected to get two hours. The jury could begin deliberations as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors rested their case against Manafort on Monday. During 10 days that featured more than two dozen witnesses and dozens of exhibits in the case, the government asserted that Manafort's pursuit of a lavish lifestyle was fueled by millions of dollars in unreported income stashed in foreign bank accounts and fraudulently obtained bank loans.

Up to $16 million in unreported income allegedly moved through those off-shore accounts, mostly based in Cyprus.

The trial has attracted packed galleries to the federal courthouse each day, with Ellis setting a brisk pace for the proceedings, the first case to come to trial as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

While the Manafort prosecution is not related to Russia's election meddling, the case represents an important initial test for Mueller whose legitimacy has been repeatedly questioned by President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Manafort is facing 18 criminal counts of bank fraud and tax evasion, in part related to accusations that he failed to reveal the foreign accounts to federal tax authorities.

He faces up to 305 years in prison if convicted on all counts in Virginia. He also faces a second trial on related charges next month in Washington, D.C.

Tuesday’s court session was delayed by two hours as prosecutors and defense attorneys huddled privately with Ellis.

In the request for acquittal, defense attorney Richard Westling focused the bulk of his argument on the testimony from current and former officials of a Chicago bank which provided Manafort $16 million in loans in 2016.

Westling said that there was no evidence of fraud as witnesses testified that they were aware that questions had been raised about Manafort’s income and a long delinquent American Express card debt of more than $210,000 but moved forward with the loan, anyway.

Both officials testified that Federal Savings Bank chairman Steve Calk, who was seeking a role in the Trump campaign, took an active role in expediting Manafort’s loan application.

Ellis rejected the defense request, saying that it was an issue for the jury to decide.

