CINCINNATI — Gillette and parent company Procter & Gamble are betting that men will pay up for a warmer shave.

The Heated Razor by GilletteLabs isn't on the shelves yet but early adopters can book one through am Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

It heats up in one second and has two heat settings, 113 and 133 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Experience the comfort of a hot towel with every stroke. Help us improve our latest innovation," the campaign said.

For $109, backers get a starter kit with one heated razor handle, a charger and six heated razor cartridges. Estimated delivery is February.

So, why the campaign?

In the past two years, P&G has been forced to slash razor prices and launch its own online subscription service to counter digital rivals Harry's and Dollar Shave Club.

In January, P&G launched a raft of eight new Gillette products designed to win back customers. At the end of 2017, the grooming segment's organic sales were down 6 percent in the last quarter.

According to the Indiegogo campaign, development started in May 2017 with research into the heating bar. The anticipated end of the campaign is April, when Gillette will ask for consumer feedback.

"Your morning routine should be a time for restoration and preparation — getting you ready for the day ahead. We want to help guys take back their morning — and shaving is what we know best," the campaign states.

