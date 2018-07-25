Could Pittsburgh support non-stop airline service to China? Airport officials there believe it can, and they’re taking an unusual path to secure it.

Airports typically try to prove demand already exists when courting airlines to add a new route. But, in Pittsburgh, an effort is underway to actually help create the demand that could one day help the city secure lucrative non-stop flights to China.

That most tangible step comes next Friday (Aug. 3), when a 316-seat China Eastern Airlines Boeing 777-300ER is scheduled to arrive at the airport on a flight from Shanghai. It’s the first of two round-trip flights China Eastern will fly to Pittsburgh, both charters on which seats are being sold by tour operators.

It’s a modest start, but it’s one Pittsburgh officials see as the start of something bigger.

“It’s two round-trips, which might not seem like much,” acknowledges Christina Cassotis, the Pittsburgh International Airport CEO who is entering her third year in that role. “But when you consider that that’s hundreds of Chinese visitors who have never been to Pittsburgh – who are excited to come to the U.S. and see all sorts of things in Pittsburgh and beyond – we think that this is a great way of short-cutting an awareness campaign.”

By creating that "awareness" in the Chinese market – and by working with local groups with ties to China – Cassotis believes they can “seed the market” to make a Pittsburgh-China route feasible.

“How do we bring people in and create more demand?” Cassotis says about the effort that could make Pittsburgh one of the smallest U.S. markets to land regular non-stop service to Asia. “We think that by starting a charter program, we can move up the timeline.”

That charter-to-regular service strategy has been tried by airports in England and Australia, but Cassotis says it’s a new tack for U.S. airports.

Whether it will work for Pittsburgh remains to be seen, but Cassotis is careful not to put a rigid timeline on how quickly it could translate into regular service.

“I don’t think we’ll get it in two or three years,” she says. Instead, Cassotis continues, “I think that we’ll get it five years faster than if we did nothing.”

If Cassotis sounds ambitious in her plans, she is. But she also has a track record of success since arriving in Pittsburgh in 2015, when the airport was still struggling with flight cuts and anemic passenger numbers following US Airways' move to drop it as a hub nearly 10 years earlier.

Since her arrival, the number of non-stop destinations airlines fly to from Pittsburgh has nearly doubled. Among the new routes are non-stops to London Heathrow, Reykjavik, Iceland, and Frankfurt; the latter gave Pittsburgh its first route to Germany since 2004, when the airport was in its last days as a US Airways hub.

With China, Cassotis believes building up the charter operation gives Pittsburgh the best chance to eventually land conventional service.

“We’d love to see 10 flights next year,” she says of the charter program that she hopes will continue to expand in scope.

For now, Pittsburgh’s China Eastern arrivals are being sold by Caissa Touristic, a Chinese tour operator. In doing so, Caissa has added Pittsburgh as an option for the U.S. tour packages it sells in China.

“Suddenly Pittsburgh is on the map. We have literally put Pittsburgh on the map for China in a way that it never was,” Cassotis says.

Pittsburgh is being marketed as place where tourists can start or begin their U.S. journey – perhaps as a launching point to tourist hotspots elsewhere in the region that are easily accessible from Pittsburgh. Already for the Aug. 3 flight, Cassotis says Caissa has shared data on the types of packages customers have booked.

“We will see a number of people stay in Pittsburgh for a couple of days and then get on buses, going to Washington, D.C., up to Niagara Falls, New York (and other places), and perhaps fly back out of another gateway on China Eastern,” she says. “Some folks will stay in Pittsburgh and do a big loop of the Northeast and come back to Pittsburgh and fly out.”

Cassotis and Pittsburgh officials acknowledge Pittsburgh lacks name recognition among Chinese tourists as compared to higher-profile U.S. destinations. But she thinks there’s opportunity in that.

“We have a market that doesn’t know our past,” Cassotis says about what potential Chinese visitors know of Pittsburgh. “We can actually start from where we are today (and) talk about (Pittsburgh’s) attributes.

“It turns out that’s a really good match for a whole lot of people in China who want to see a lot of green,” she continues. “They want to be able to get outdoors and engage in activities. They want a compact downtown area where they can move around easily and get to cultural and sports attractions and universities. Check, check, check – that’s Pittsburgh.”

Craig Davis, CEO of VisitPittsburgh, agrees, saying Pittsburgh must be promoted differently than “New York or Miami or Los Angeles …, gateway cities that tend to attract Chinese visitors.”

“We also sold it to be a unique American experience,” Davis says. “We know we have a real opportunity to hit the mark when it comes to friendliness. We’re going to show them a lot of art and culture and a lot of open spaces. We’re not New York. We’re not D.C. We’re Pittsburgh, and I think they’re going to appreciate us for who we are."

Still, if the effort is to eventually pay off with regularly scheduled flights to China, airport and tourism officials know they’ll need to reach beyond tourist charters.

Cassotis and Davis both say there’s potential, citing ties to China that are already in place among Pittsburgh’s business community and from its numerous universities. Pittsburgh’s Chinese community, though not large compared to many bigger U.S. cities, is also a natural target for such services.

The flights are being guaranteed with incentives totaling $910,000, a figure that’s split between Pittsburgh International ($560,000), the VisitPittsburgh tourism arm ($300,0000 and the non-profit Idea Foundry economic development group ($50,000).

The incentive package, Cassotis says, is earmarked to help insulate China Eastern from losses it might incur on the two return flights from Pittsburgh. Since it is new to China Eastern’s tour operator Caissa and it's not a regular city in China Eastern’s network, selling tickets on the 316-seat jet for the return to China is a marketing challenge.

Instead, Pittsburgh officials have worked with a flight wholesaler in the U.S. market to help sell seats on what would otherwise be an empty return flight – known in the industry as a “dead leg.”

“Basically what we’ve done is guarantee a dead leg,” Cassotis says. “That’s a deliberate decision that we made to seed one of the largest tourism markets in the world.”

Any revenue generated from those return flights would offset the cost of the incentive.

“We don’t expect that all to have to be paid out,” Cassotis says, adding that the airport and local officials expect the two Shanghai charters to make a $3.5 million impact on the local economy. “This will be money spent to seed a market. The economic impact of even the two charter flights is far going to outweigh any incentives we have paid to bring them here.”

Davis, the VisitPittsburgh CEO, also expects the effort to pay dividends for Pittsburgh.

“We’re looking long term," Davis says. “We’re looking to bring in more next year and more the year after and make this into a regular stop – something that really does resonate in China. The long-term play is to eventually develop a flight from China directly into Pittsburgh. This is the precursor to that.”

