NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Nashville arrested a man who they say locked himself inside a women's restroom at a McDonald's all day Monday.

According to an arrest affidavit, police responded to the fast-food chain in south Nashville for a report of a nude person inside a bathroom.

Management told the officer the man had been in the restroom all day, the affidavit states. When the door was unlocked, the officer reported he found Brody Tyler Young, 25, locked inside a stall.

"Mr. Young was erratic and doing jumping jacks and hitting the wall," the officer wrote.

Young smelled strongly of chemical fumes, as if he had been huffing, the affidavit continued.

According to police, Young has a history of huffing and because he was deemed to be intoxicated and a danger to himself and others, he was taken into custody.

He also had been previously told to stay away from the business, police said.

Police charged Young with trespassing, public intoxication and public indecency, court records show.

He was released on bond Tuesday morning and was due in court later in the day.

