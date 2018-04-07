In this file photo taken on March 6, 2018 a general view shows the main entrance to Salisbury District Hospital in Salisbury, southern England.

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE, AFP/Getty Images

LONDON — British police declared a major incident Wednesday after a man and a woman were exposed to a nerve agent close to the city of Salisbury, where a Russian former spy and his daughter were poisoned with the same chemical four months ago.

Emergency services were called to the town of Amesbury in Wiltshire county in southern England, after the pair, both in their 40s, were found unconscious in a property Saturday evening.

Police said the two were initially thought to have used heroin or crack cocaine from a contaminated batch of drugs. After more tests, police said the pair were exposed to nerve agent Novichok, the same material used on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on March 4.

"This evening we have received test results . . . that show the two people have been exposed to the nerve agent Novichok," Neil Basu, Head of UK Counter Terrorism Policing, said in a statement. "The latest update we have from the hospital is that both patients remain in a critical condition. Both are British nationals and are local to the area. Officers are still working to identify their next of kin."

Basu said that although the latest victims were poisoned with Novichok, it remains unclear as to whether it is the same batch of the chemical that was used on the Skripals.

"The priority for the investigation team now, is to establish how these two people have come into contact with this nerve agent," said Basu, noting that counter-terrorism officials have taken over the investigation.

Sergei Skripal, 66, and Yulia, 33, were found unresponsive on a bench about 10 miles away in Salisbury. British authorities say they are looking for any common links between the Skripals and the latest couple to fall ill, including places that they all may have visited.

"I do want to reassure the public, however, that there is no evidence that either the man or woman recently visited any of the sites that were decontaminated following the attempted murders of Sergei and Yulia Skripal," Basu said.

More: Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal discharged from hospital after poisoning

Related: Yulia Skripal says nerve agent recovery slow and painful

The places the Amesbury pair — whose identities weren’t immediately released — frequented before they became ill have been cordoned off in Amesbury and Salisbury as a precaution and police patrols have increased. The Sun newspaper in Britain reported that they are not known to have any links to Russia or security services.

Public health officials said there is not believed to be a significant health risk to the public, but this “will be continually assessed as further information becomes known.”

More: Who is Sergei Skripal? Russian spy found unconscious in English park sparks intrigue

Britain says the Skripals were poisoned with Novichok nerve agent and blames Russia. The Kremlin denies any responsibility. Sergei Skripal was jailed in Russia in 2006 for passing state secrets to Britain. He was released as part of a spy swap in 2010 and moved to Salisbury.

That poisoning incident has soured relations between Russia and many British allies including the expulsion of hundreds of diplomats on both sides.

Yulia was discharged from Salisbury District Hospital in April and her father was discharged from the same hospital in May. Both were taken to an undisclosed location for their protection.

"The complex investigation into the attempted murders of Yulia and Sergei remains ongoing and detectives continue to sift through and assess all the available evidence and are following every possible lead to identify those responsible, for what remains a reckless and barbaric criminal act," British counter-terrorism officials said in a statement.







Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com