WASHINGTON – The Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday that senators have serious doubts about the White House and its conduct of American foreign policy.

“We are antagonizing our friends and placating those who wish us ill,” Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said during his opening remarks at the start of a hearing on American diplomacy and national security.

Lawmakers need “a clear understanding of what is going on, what our president is agreeing to, and what our strategy is on a number of issues,” Corker said.

Pompeo’s appearance before the committee marks the first time lawmakers have had a chance to grill him since President Donald Trump touched off bipartisan alarm and outrage at his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki nine days ago.

At a joint news conference with Putin after the two leaders met privately, Trump downplayed the conclusions of America’s intelligence agencies and said he accepted Putin’s assertion that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Trump later walked back his pro-Putin remarks, but he has not disclosed what he and Putin discussed during their controversial, closed-door tete-a-tete.

Corker said Trump seemed “submissive and deferential” toward Putin in Helsinki.

Seeking to address concerns that the administration is soft on Russia, the State Department released a statement in advance of Pompeo’s appearance before the committee in which Pompeo said the U.S. rejects Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea. He also called on Moscow to end its occupation of the territory.

“In concert with allies, partners and the international community, the United States rejects Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo said the U.S. calls on Russia “to respect the principles to which it has long claimed to adhere and to end its occupation of Crimea.”

“As democratic states seek to build a free, just and prosperous world, we must uphold our commitment to the international principle of sovereign equality and respect the territorial integrity of other states,” Pompeo said.

“Through its actions, Russia has acted in a manner unworthy of a great nation and has chosen to isolate itself from the international community,” he said.

In addition to Russia, senators are expected to question Pompeo on North Korea, Iran and other issues.

