Porsche's electric challenge to Tesla — formerly known as the Mission E and on Friday renamed the Taycan — is drawing "exceptional" interest ahead of its 2019 debut, the automaker's head of U.S. operations told USA TODAY.

"Our dealers are telling us that they can’t have this car soon enough," Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said in an email exchange. "You can expect that there will be new faces in our dealerships and current customers adding a new, all-electric Porsche to their garage."

With the Taycan, pronounced tie-con, Porsche is taking dead aim at Tesla, whose Model S sedan has quickly become the high-tech vehicle of choice in the premium market with a price of around $100,000.

The Porsche Mission E sedan, the company's first all electric car, recently hit the track in Los Angeles.

Porsche hasn't released pricing details for its forthcoming e-sedan, but most of its models — which range from the venerable 911 coupe to the Cayenne SUV — push well into the six-figure mark.

The car's name change fittingly was unveiled at a corporate headquarters gathering in Zuffenhausen, Germany, to mark the storied sports car manufacturer's 70th birthday. On June 8, 1948, Porsche registered its first coupe, the 356.

Porsche, whose production cars always benefited from success on race tracks, is following that same pattern in pushing forward with electric-motor technology.

Last year, Porsche announced it was dropping out of the fabled 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race, which it had won repeatedly with its 959 Hybrid car, in order to enter a vehicle in burgeoning Formula E, an electric-car-only racing series.

epa05031712 Klaus Zellmer, Porsche president and ceo explains features of Porsche 911 Targa 4S vehicle at the 2015 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, USA, 18 November 2015. The Auto Show will be open to the public from 20-29 November. EPA/BOB RIHA JR ORG XMIT: BRX00

"Racing puts an immense amount of stress on cars," Zellmer said. "That environment naturally provides data that is difficult to recreate in the real world. Formula E will be the ultimate laboratory for our electrification strategy."

Porsche, a family-built company which now is part of the Volkswagen Group empire, plans deploy hybrid gas-electric engines across much of its model range.

"We anticipate roughly half of our vehicles sold by 2025 will be plug-in hybrids or battery electric vehicles," he said. "Which leaves the other half for internal combustion platforms. So, while some things change, others do not, and a Porsche will always be a Porsche."

The current top-of-the-line Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid sedan features just such a hybrid set up, allowing for either electric-only commutes or startling electric-assist performance.

Porsche's Mission E Cross Turismo is an all-electric high-performance crossover SUV. Porsche executives hint that it could be headed for production.

When Porsche first announced that it would make an electric sedan at the 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show, some purists wondered if the company could keep its automotive soul without a gas-fueled power plant.

Zellmer dismissed such concerns. Beyond the fact that electric motors are a natural fit for sports cars because of the speed generated through instant torque, Zellmer says the success of his company's e-vehicle will be anchored to an inherently Porsche road feel.



"We intend to redefine the high performance e-vehicle segment (with the Taycan)," Zellmer said. "From day one, our approach has been that a Porsche will always be the sports car of its segment, regardless of its powertrain. And our first all-electric sports car will drive like a Porsche and offer the sportiness and everyday usability we are known for."

Zellmer adds that the prototype vehicle that recently lapped the company's Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles — sometimes driven by celebrity guests such as Maroon 5 singer and car buff Adam Levine — is a "close approximation" of the finished product. Zellmer says the company will not resort to "gimmicks such as sound effects that mimic an eight-cylinder engine."

Porsche's Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the top of the sedan food chain for the German automaker, and combines gas and electric power plants for explosive acceleration as well as all-electric cruising, a hint of things to come with the Mission E electric sedan.

The Taycan will be propelled by a 90 kilowatt-hours battery pack hidden in the floor powering a pair of electric motors. The car will offer all-wheel drive performance and, according to Porsche, a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of around 3.5 seconds — the fastest Tesla Model S models can hit 60 in as little as 2.4 seconds.

Porsche plans to differentiate itself from Tesla through its dealership network as well. Tesla currently has stores where its cars and solar products are sold, and soon will add repair centers, but they do not present themselves as traditional dealerships.

In contrast, Porsche wants owners of its vehicles to consider their local dealership as a portal to its brand universe.



"Our dealer partners are essential to our success because they are the mothership of our customer experience," he said. "Over the last five years they have invested half a billion dollars and that investment continues as we prepare our charging infrastructure, which will include 800 volt fast chargers at all 189 Porsche dealers across the country."

Porsche's Mission E concept car, first shown in 2015, previewed an electric Porsche that will go into production by 2020.

Tesla currently has more than 1,000 Supercharger stations and more than 9,000 charging units across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Tesla's vehicles also feature Autopilot, a suite of driver-assist features that allow the car to stay in its lane and drive at high speed in traffic. Drivers are cautioned to constantly monitor the system, but a few recent Tesla accidents — including a fatality — resulted from such inattention. Federal safety officials are still investigating.



Zellmer says that "even in an age of robo-taxis a Porsche will always have a steering wheel (because) people buy Porsche because they want to drive."

But he adds that "But in a traffic jam, you might want to let an autonomous system take over," noting that the company plans to add lane-centering capability to the next Cayenne. "We can expect more progress in that direction."



