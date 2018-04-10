PENNSAUKEN, N.J. – A U.S. Postal Service worker dumped a large amount of mail on a New Jersey street, an agency spokesman said this week.

The mail, overflowing from a dozen cartons, was found Sunday on River Road in Pennsauken, New Jersey, Scott Balfour of the Postal Service's Office of Inspector General said on Tuesday.

The mail was dated for Aug. 8 delivery from a post office in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood, Balfour said. Pennsauken is about 12 miles southeast of Roxborough on the other side of the Delaware River.

A Facebook user identified as Positive Energy Bennett posted a photo of the mail on his account Sunday morning.

"If (you're) looking for your mail, it maybe on river road by (the 36th Street) station," he wrote.

Sept. 19: 4 postal workers – 3 at same facility – stole gift cards, cash in Milwaukee area

Sept. 15: Postal worker admits stealing more than 6,000 greeting cards filled with cash and checks

Inspector general special agents, who investigate suspected misconduct by postal workers, “determined the employee responsible for discarding the mail had resigned from the post office on Sept. 8,” Balfour said.

He said investigators have not determined why the mail was discarded in South Jersey.

“We have found no other mail relating to this incident,” he added.

Balfour declined to name the former postal worker because no charges have been filed.

"I do not anticipate any further action at this time,” he said, adding the mail was to be delivered by workers at the Roxborough post office.

This incident comes on the heels of news out of Wisconsin that a postal worker admitted to stealing more than 6,000 greeting cards filled with cash and checks in Wisconsin.

Last summer, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, residents complained to the Postal Service that they were not receiving graduation, wedding, birthday and sympathy cards. After cash was taken from a test greeting card, the mail carrier was arrested.

Ebony Lavonne Smith, 20, of Milwaukee pleaded guilty to theft or receipt of stolen mail Sept. 12.

Contributing: Karen Pilarski, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Follow Jim Walsh on Twitter: @jimwalsh_cp

Aug. 5: How did a postal worker and his friends pull off a $100K money order scheme?

June 14: As computers, email get harder to crack, thieves turn to pillaging actual mailboxes

April 21: Mailman hoarded more than 17,000 pieces of mail, authorities say

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com