WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump predicted Friday that he would strike a trade deal with China, though he and aides suggested that nothing is imminent.

“We’ve had very good discussions with China," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We’re getting very much closer to doing something. They very much want to make a deal.”

Markets rose after an earlier media report said the two sides were making major progress on an agreement, but administration officials shot down that idea.

"There's no massive movement to deal with China," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC. "We're doing a normal, routine run-through of things that we've already put together and normal preparation ... We're not on the cusp of a deal."

Ahead of a meeting next month between Trump and China President Xi Jinping, both sides are making diplomatic noises about a deal designed to change Chinese trade practices and reduce tariffs that have been the weapon of choice between the two countries.

Some economic analysts noted the proximity of optimism to the election.

“Posturing,” said Stan Collender, a professor of public policy at Georgetown University. “They’re just trying to boost the market pre-Election day. We’re being played.”

The impending election is probably the most significant factor motivating Trump to get the trade talks with China moving, said Scott Kennedy, a China analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

“I still think the money is on the administration continuing the path they’ve been on for the past year, which has been to ramp up pressure on China and continue to push it until China commits to making major concessions with regard to industrial policy," Kennedy said. "And the Chinese have shown no willingness so far to do that.”

Optimism spiked after Trump and Xi issued positive reports about a phone call they had this week.

“We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade," Trump tweeted. "Those discussions are moving along nicely with meetings being scheduled at the G-20 in Argentina."

The Chinese state news agency Xinhua said that Xi told Trump: “Both of us have good intentions for the healthy and steady development of Sino-U.S. relations and for growth in Sino-U.S. trade cooperation, and we shall make efforts to turn these intentions into reality.”

Trump and Xi are planning a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit that is set for Nov. 30-Dec. 1 in Buenos Aries.

“I think a very good deal will be made with China," Trump said Friday. "They want to make it very badly. We want to make a deal if we can and a lot of progress has been made.”

The U.S. wants China to change the rules for allowing American businesses to operate in the country. The administration says China forces companies to divulge trade secrets in what amounts to intellectual property theft.

Both sides are also talking about removing tariffs on the other country's exports.

Trump has slapped tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods and threatened duties on another $267 billion in Chinese products. If he follows through with that threat, virtually every Chinese-made product shipped into the U.S. would be subject to a tariff.

China retaliated by levying tariffs on $110 billion worth of U.S. products, including farm equipment, soybeans, electric cars, orange juice, whiskey, salmon and cigars.

The odds of the U.S. and China reaching a trade deal during the G-20 summit aren’t good, Kennedy said. The meeting is still nearly four weeks away, “and in Trump years, that’s a lifetime," he said. "There are so many things that could happen.”

But “the two sides have not been negotiating, so you can’t expect, no matter how hard they work between now and the G-20, that they would actually come up with a full agreement,” Kennedy said. “The question is can they even come up with a semblance of a framework or an agreement to not expand penalties even further, and I think that’s even a stretch.”

