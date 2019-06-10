NEW ORLEANS — President Donald Trump will be in Louisiana next week to rally Republicans ahead of the governor's election on Oct. 12, he tweeted Sunday.

Trump tweeted he'll be heading to Louisiana on Friday night for "a big Republican Rally," the day before voters head to the polls on Saturday to vote for either incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards, or challengers Eddie Rispone or congressman Ralph Abraham.

He'll be visiting Lake Charles, according to NOLA.com.

Trump's visit will follow Vice President Mike Pence, who had a similar message for the Louisiana GOP when he spoke to voters in the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner on Saturday.

Pence spoke hoping to help Republicans take back the governor's seat, but did not endorse one candidate and encouraged people to vote for both businessman Rispone and representative Abraham.

After Trump tweeted the news, U.S. Senator John Kennedy said he was "thrilled that he is coming back to Louisiana."

Republicans hope to keep Edwards from receiving more than 50 percent of the vote on Oct. 12, which would force a runoff between him and the second-most vote-getter.

After Pence's speech Saturday, the Louisiana’s Democratic Party said his visit won’t have any effect on the primary.

“Vice President Pence’s visit doesn’t change how excited Louisianans are to vote for gov. Edwards. In fact, his visit was hardly about Louisiana at all,” said Executive Director, Stephen Handwerk. “Most of his time was spent talking about politicians in Washington D.S., not the people of Louisiana.”

Trump said more information for the rally, and where else he may be stopping and when, would be released later.

