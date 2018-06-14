US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International in West Palm Beach, Florida on April 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1461PT

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump blasted former FBI director James Comey on Friday and argued that the long-awaited review of the investigation into the Hillary Clinton email scandal underscored deep problems at the bureau.

Reacting for the first time to the Justice Department inspector general’s review of the 2016 probe, Trump said Comey would “now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI." He also criticized anti-Trump messages between a pair of FBI officials involved in an extramarital affair.

“The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI,” Trump posted on Twitter early Friday. “I did a great service to the people in firing him. Good Instincts.”

Trump abruptly fired Comey last year.

The inspector general’s report, released Thursday, found that Comey broke FBI and Justice Department protocol in how it handled the Clinton investigation. But it also found that Comey’s actions were not motivated by political bias. Comey said Thursday that he thought the conclusions were “reasonable,” though he disagreed with some of them.

The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI. Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI. I did a great service to the people in firing him. Good Instincts. Christopher Wray will bring it proudly back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

The report uncovered anti-Trump messages between FBI lawyer Lisa Page and counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok. "(Trump's) not ever going to become president, right?" Page wrote in one text message. In response, Strzok, who helped oversee the Clinton investigation, wrote: "No. No he's not. We'll stop it.”

“Doesn’t get any lower than that!” Trump tweeted Friday.

FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who headed the Clinton & Russia investigations, texted to his lover Lisa Page, in the IG Report, that “we’ll stop” candidate Trump from becoming President. Doesn’t get any lower than that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

