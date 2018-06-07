When he wasn't taking shots at the media or Democrats, President Trump used his speech during a rally in Great Falls, Montana, to swipe at former president George H. W. Bush.

Following a moment where Trump talked about putting America first, he referenced "a thousand points of lights," a phrase coined by Bush during the 1988 presidential campaign.

"What the hell was that, by the way, thousand points of light? What did that mean? Does anyone know," said Trump. "I know one thing: Make America Great Again, we understand. Putting America first, we understand. Thousand points of light, I never quite got that one."

"Thousand points of light" is a term Bush used to reference community volunteer organizations that "spread like stars" throughout the country.

The phrase later spawned the creation of the group Points of Light Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on volunteer work.

Ari Fleischer, who served as White House press secretary under Bush's son, former president George W. Bush, said the remarks were "uncalled for."

"Going after a 94-year-old, former President’s promotion of volunteerism," Fleischer tweeted. "I don’t mind potus being a fighter. I do mind him being rude."

This is so uncalled for. Going after a 94-year-old, former President’s promotion of volunteerism. I don’t mind potus being a fighter. I do mind him being rude. https://t.co/Hr0d20Wuzz — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 6, 2018

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com