NEW YORK — President Donald Trump will turn over portions of his calendars and journals as he battles a defamation lawsuit filed against him by Summer Zervos, a one-time contestant on his former TV show The Apprentice.

The Trump Organization, his New York City-based business, will produce Trump's calendars and or journal entries from November 2007 through February 2008, according to a legal stipulation signed by attorneys for both sides and filed in New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The four-month period includes entries that outlined Trump's days during December 2007, the time when Zervos alleges he groped and forcibly kissed her in Los Angeles' Beverley Hills Hotel.

Zervos has also charged that Trump “ambushed” her more than once during 2007 — six years before he was elected president — by kissing her on the mouth, touching her breast and pressing his genitals against her.

Trump has denied the allegations. Raising arguments of presidential immunity in civil lawsuits, his attorneys have also tried to dismiss the lawsuit, delay it or limit legal discovery.

Combinaton photo shows President Trump, left, listening during a White House meeting on healthcare and Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" appearing at a news conference in Los Angeles to announce accusations that Trump made unwanted sexual contact with her at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2007. She sued after Trump dismissed the allegations as fabricated and made-up charges.

Associated Press

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter has allowed the case to proceed while Trump's lawyers pursue the dismissal battle in a New York appeals court.

The legal stipulation enables the Trump Organization to designate some of the calendar or journal entries as confidential if they contain proprietary information.

Schecter has scheduled a Nov. 7 telephone conference for lawyers in the case to discuss the procedure for turning over electronically-stored information potentially relevant to the lawsuit.

The judge also has set a Jan. 31 deadline for legal depositions from both sides — a ruling that raises the prospect of Trump testifying under oath in the coming months.

Zervos is one of approximately a dozen women who have publicly raised allegations of past sexual misconduct against Trump, even as he campaigned for the White House in 2016.

She also has alleged that Trump defamed her during presidential campaign rallies and via Twitter posts. During an Oct. 15, 2016, campaign stop in Maine, Trump alluded to Zervos by referring to "false allegations and outright lies, in an effort to elect Hillary Clinton President," the lawsuit charges.

Previously, Shecter ruled that Trump does not have to provide documents or answer questions related to sexual misconduct allegations by other women.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com