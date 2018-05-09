Priyanka Chopra is becoming part of the Jonas fam-bam.

The Indian actress, who is engaged to Nick Jonas, spent her Tuesday with her finacé and his family at the U.S. Open in New York.

Chopra shared the photo of the double date on Instagram, which shows her and Nick sitting with Joe Jonas and his fiancée, "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner.

"It’s a #famjam at the #usopen," Chopra captioned the photo with a kiss, confetti and heart emoji. 

In an accompanying photo, Nick smiles with Chopra and her mother, Madhu at another US Open game.

Jonas and Chopra's engagement, which was officially announced mid-August, came after a whirlwind romance that reportedly began in May.

"Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," Jonas wrote along with a photo of the two of them at the time. 

Chopra also posted photos from what appeared to be an engagement ceremony in Mumbai.

"The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings," she captioned the photos.

Priyanka Chopra: Style Diary
01 / 39
Priyanka Chopra is reportedly engaged to singer Nick Jonas. We think it's safe to say, as evidenced in the red carpet looks that follow, the "Baywatch" actress will nail her wedding day look.
02 / 39
For a Chanel dinner on June 2, 2018, the former Miss World worked a wide-leg, tweed jumpsuit.
03 / 39
Might the "Quantico" star have picked up wedding ideas from Duchess Meghan's nuptials to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018? Pictured with actress Abigail Spencer, Chopra sported a monochromatic look. Her sculptural hat perfectly matched her knee-length suit at the ceremony.
04 / 39
Chopra stunned in a cranberry Ralph Lauren creation and bejeweled hood at the 2018 Met Gala on May 7.
05 / 39
At the Emmy Awards on Sep 17, 2017, Chopra looked beautiful in a Balmain design that featured glimmering stones and a feathered train.
06 / 39
During a trip home to promote her upcoming film 'Kaay Re Rascalaa,' on July 14, 2017 she sported a deep green gown with 3/4 length sleeves.
07 / 39
During an Armani Privé event at Paris Haute Couture week in early July 2017, Chopra wore a long-sleeved white dress from the Italian fashion house. She paired her look with black heeled booties.
08 / 39
Chopra sported a Brunello Cucinelli ensemble for the New York premiere of HBO's 'The Defiant Ones' on June 27, 2017. She paired long, sparkly pants with a suit jacket-styled top.
09 / 39
She opted for more black at the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 5, 2017, in New York. She accessorized her Michael Kors gown with a large, buckled belt.
10 / 39
How cute! Chopra sported polka dots at The 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on June 3, 2017 in Jersey City, N.J. She topped off her look with Gianvito Rossi heeled sandals.
11 / 39
She looked oh-so-classy in a white, lacey Zimmerman top and layered skirt at the Build LDN event on June 1, 2017 in London. She added green snake skin platform sandals to finish off the look.
12 / 39
She posed at the 'Baywatch' photo call in Berlin on May 30, 2017, in a Marc Jacobs white minidress with long sleeves.
13 / 39
We're getting early 2000s vibes from her silver minidress/jacket combo at a 'Baywatch' screening on May 22, 2017 in New York.
14 / 39
She looked great in a shimmering blue, tulip-style vintage dress by Halston at the Miami premiere of 'Baywatch' on May 13, 2017.
15 / 39
Only Chopra could pull off this bright orange jumpsuit by Lavish Alice, which she wore to promote 'Baywatch' on May 12, 2017 in Miami. She topped off the look with strappy denim heels.
16 / 39
Oh my, trench coat! She wore a beige, buttoned collar Ralph Lauren dress with a long train while attending the Met Gala on May 1, 2017, in New York.
17 / 39
She went for a romantic peachy pink gown by J Mendel to celebrate the 150th anniversary of 'Harper's Bazaar' on April 19, 2017 in New York.
18 / 39
Chopra visited 'The Tonight Show, on March 13, 2017 in New York wearing a blue ensemble with sheer, long sleeves.
19 / 39
Back to black: Chopra looked stunning in a sparkly Michael Kors black gown with ruffled cap sleeves at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills.
20 / 39
Chopra went geometric in a Ralph & Russo white gown with a boxy neckline while walking the red carpet during the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
21 / 39
She looked pretty in pink in a silky sleeveless, blush dress by Sally LaPointe at the People's Choice Awards Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
22 / 39
Chopra looked gorgeous in a golden Ralph Lauren sequined gown and dark lip during the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Does this dress remind anyone else of Beyoncé's 2017 Grammys performance look?
23 / 39
She rocked a printed maxi skirt by Johanna Ortiz and a Global Citizen graphic tee to the Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 24, 2016 in New York.
24 / 39
She was red-hot in a beautiful ruby gown by Jason Wu at the Emmy Awards on Sept. 18, 2016 in Los Angeles.
25 / 39
She wore a striped, pink Altuzarra maxi dress and chunky heels for the brand's New York Fashion Week show on Sept. 11, 2016.
26 / 39
She wore a green, belted military mini dress with large buttons during a Refinery29 week during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8, 2016.
27 / 39
At the U.S. premiere of 'Hands of Stone,' on Aug. 22, 2016, in New York, Chopra opted for a little black romper by BCBGMaxAzria with long sleeves and some classic pumps.
28 / 39
Here she is in a high-neckline, cut-out dress during a promotional event for Maxim India in Mumbai on June 30, 2016.
29 / 39
She matched a nude pink dress by Dion Lee with silver pumps at the ABC Upfront on May 17, 2016 in New York.
30 / 39
Chopra went with a semi-sheer and striped number by Zuhair Murad for the 2016 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington.
31 / 39
She looked oh-so-glam in a sparkling, silver Jenny Packham gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 28, 2016, in Beverly Hills.
32 / 39
She wore a semi-sheer, lacy gown by Zuhair Murad at the Academy Awards on Feb. 28, 2016 in Hollywood. She topped the look off with a silver belt and red lip.
33 / 39
Chopra rocked a lacy. floral fushia mermaid gown by Monique Lhuillier at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 30, 2016, in Los Angeles, topping the look off with a bright pink lip.
34 / 39
Chopra wore a blue, one-shouldered Vionnet tie-up style blue with her hair swept to one side in large waves for Elle's Women in Television celebration on Jan. 20, 2016.
35 / 39
Back in 2015, Chopra was making her American television debut in ABC's terrorism drama 'Quantico.' She met the Television Critics Association in a teal midi-dress with a deep v-neck and high slit by Cushnie Et Ochs paired with gold, pointed pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti.
36 / 39
She wore a hot pink ensemble while speaking onstage during the 'Quantico' panel discussion at the Summer TCA Tour the same day in Beverly Hills.
37 / 39
Chopra attended the Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festival in Mumbai on Aug. 27, 2013, wearing a black, one-shouldered creation by designer Bisou Bisou.
38 / 39
She arrived at Disney's 'Planes' premiere on Aug. 5, 2013 in Hollywood wearing a pale pink jumpsuit topped off with a golden belt and shoes.
39 / 39
At a book launch in Mumbai on July 13, 2010, Chopra sported shorter hair in a casual white tank top paired with a ruffled pink mini-skirt.
