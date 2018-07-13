President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' summit.

Trump and Putin hold their first formal summit

President Donald Trump says “nothing bad … maybe some good” will come out of his first, formal summit Monday with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. Trump said he has "low expectations," though he will consider asking Putin to extradite the 12 Russian intelligence officers accused of hacking Democratic emails to the United States for prosecution. After a turbulent diplomatic trip to Brussels and London last week to meet with European allies, Trump's relationship with Putin will be scrutinized as much for its domestic political implications as it international significance.

It's Amazon Prime Day 2018: Here's what to know

Amazon Prime Day — the 36-hour sale which officially begins on Monday at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) — is the second biggest shopping event of the year. Since its inception in July 2015, Prime day has grown in popularity, in the number of participating retailers, the number of shoppers, the amount of money spent and even the length of the sale. Here are stores that will match Amazon's Prime Day prices.

Raging fire threatens Yosemite National Park

Crews will attempt Monday to retrieve the body of a firefighter killed during the wildfire near Yosemite National Park, a 4,000-acre blaze that was only 2 percent contained as of Sunday afternoon. Heavy fire equipment operator Braden Varney was driving a bulldozer when he died Saturday, and a state official said Varney's body was in a precarious location too dangerous to allow crews to get close. Some 500 firefighters battled the wildfire that started Friday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. At least one climate scientist, Daniel Swain of UCLA, said the fire "may eventually become a major threat” to the park. The fire's cause remained unknown as of Sunday.

Crews battle the Ferguson Fire along steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 near El Portal in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

DNA evidence credited for arrest in 30-year-old cold case

Thirty years after the murder of an 8-year-old girl, Indiana police arrested a man in connection to her death. John D. Miller, 59, was arrested Sunday morning, according to court documents, and slated to make his first court appearance Monday. When police arrived at Miller's home in Grabill, they asked him if he knew why they were there. He answered "April Tinsley," before admitting to the horrific crime in 1988, according to documents. A break in the case occurred earlier this year when DNA from used condoms found in Miller's trash matched DNA found on the victim.

April Marie Tinsley, 8, was abducted, raped and murdered in Fort Wayne on Good Friday in 1988.

RDocumentary Robin Williams: Documentary looks inside the mind of the late, beloved comedian

A documentary remembering the life and impact of comedic genius Robin Williams, who died by suicide in 2014, will be released Monday on HBO. The film, "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind," gives life to the actor well-known for his use of characters and zany performances. The documentary also shows the darker side of a man fearful of abandonment who used coping mechanisms such as drugs to "run away from it all." It airs on HBO GO and HBO NOW on Monday at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on demand the following day.

