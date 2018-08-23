WASHINGTON – Democrats are breathing a sigh of relief this week after a reported hack of the Democratic National Committee's valuable voter database turned out to be a false alarm triggered accidentally by the Michigan Democratic Party.

The DNC has been on the lookout for cyber attacks this election year after being hacked in 2015 and 2016 by the Russian government. U.S. intelligence agencies said the Kremlin interfered in the election to try to help Donald Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton.

This week, the DNC was notified by an independent security firm that there was a spearphishing attempt to lure people into entering their passwords for the voter database onto a fake website.

The DNC notified the FBI and the state parties about the phishing attempt on Wednesday. Later that day, the Michigan Democratic Party told the DNC that they had been running a cybersecurity test on their site – which is linked to the DNC – and failed to tell the national committee.

Brandon Dillon, chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party, said Thursday that the state party has taken steps to fortify its cybersecurity, "especially as the Trump Administration refuses to crack down on foreign interference in our elections."

"Despite our misstep and the alarms that were set off, it’s most important that all of the security systems in place worked," Dillon said in a statement.

Bob Lord, the DNC's chief security officer, said sensitive data that is critical to candidates and state parties was never compromised. He said the DNC took steps to protect its site as soon as it was informed of the suspected phishing attempt.

"There are constant attempts to hack the DNC and our Democratic infrastructure, and while we are extremely relieved that this wasn't an attempted intrusion by a foreign adversary, this incident is further proof that we need to continue to be vigilant in light of potential attacks," Lord said in a statement.

The DNC was criticized heavily in 2016 for failing to take strong cybersecurity measures or heed warnings from the FBI and other intelligence agencies to protect its systems. Tom Perez, who was elected as DNC chairman in early 2017, promised to increase efforts to shield the party from cyber attacks.

Leaders of the FBI, CIA and National Security Agency have all warned that they expect Russia and other foreign adversaries to try to interfere in this year's midterm elections.

Just this week, Microsoft announced that it had uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political groups. The unsuccessful attempts were aimed at two conservative think tanks: the Hudson Institute and the International Republican Institute.

