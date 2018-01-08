DETROIT -- A small Ford pickup be on the way.

Automobile magazine, citing sources familiar with the Dearborn, Mich., automaker's future product plan, reports that the company is considering bringing a pickup smaller than the Ford Ranger to the U.S. market by 2022. The midsize Ranger is scheduled to be available next year.

The publication reports that the truck would be built on the next-generation Focus platform, and that the company is "preparing a compact pickup truck that would fill the space left open when its Brazilian-built, Fiesta-based subcompact Courier pickup was replaced with the larger, midsized Ranger in 2013."

Car and Driver notes that the Courier "nameplate was previously applied to a Mazda-based compact pickup Ford sold in the United States throughout the 1970s and early 1980s." Ford has registered the Courier name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, although it's unclear whether that is the name the company would use for the new truck.

Ford spokesman Mike Levine provided a company statement when asked about the possibility of a new compact truck:

“While we don’t comment on speculation about future products, we are significantly expanding our North America lineup with all-new vehicles and entering new segments with fresh designs and white space silhouettes that will position us for even more growth.”

