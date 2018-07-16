epa06893372 US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) hold a joint press conference in the Hall of State at Presidential Palace following their summit talks, in Helsinki, Finland, 16 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

WASHINGTON — A growing number of Republican lawmakers Monday criticized President Donald Trump's joint appearance with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which Trump accepted Putin's denials of meddling in the U.S. election.

"The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said hours after a joint press conference between the two leaders. "There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals."

Several lawmakers focused on Trump’s remarks that both the U.S. and Russia were to blame for troubled relations between the two countries. Trump was responding to a question about whether Russia had any responsibility for that relationship.

“Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Our nation’s top intelligence agencies all agree on that point," Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said in a statement. "I trust the good work of our intelligence and law enforcement personnel who have sworn to protect the United States of America from enemies foreign and domestic.”

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., agreed.

“I never thought I would see the day when our American president would stand on the stage with the Russian president and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression,” Flake posted on Twitter.

“This is shameful,” he added.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., who as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee led a high-profile hearing last week delving into alleged anti-Trump bias at the FBI, said he is confident Trump’s aides will impress on him Russia’s involvement in the election.

“Russia is not our friend,” Gowdy said, adding that he hoped White House officials would communicate to Trump that “it is possible to conclude Russia interfered with our election in 2016 without delegitimizing his electoral success."

“Missed opportunity by President Trump to firmly hold Russia accountable for 2016 meddling and deliver a strong warning regarding future elections,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., posted on Twitter.

“This answer by President Trump will be seen by Russia as a sign of weakness and create far more problems than it solves,” he said.

In a statement, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. argued that "no prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant."

Trump's willingness to accept Putin's denials of election meddling came days after a grand jury convened by special counsel Robert Mueller indicted a dozen Russian intelligence officers on accusations that they participated in a far-reaching scheme to hack into computers of Democratic officials in 2016 in order to undermine the U.S. election.

Some lawmakers called Trump naive for taking Putin seriously when he said he might allow Mueller's prosecutors to come to Russia to interview the suspects, but only if Russia got CIA cooperation on its cyber security investigations.

Texas-based Republican political consultant Matt Mackowiak said he had no problem with Trump meeting with Putin to discuss policy issues, but said "it is outrageous, dangerous and ridiculous to take Putin’s word over the U.S. intelligence community" on the issue of election meddling.

Mackowiak and other Republicans took to social media to express their dismay.

After the news broadcast from Finland, former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh tweeted that Trump "speaks more favorably of Putin. TRUMP WON'T STAND WITH HIS OWN COUNTRY. That's it. That should be the final straw. It is for me."

In a subsequent tweet, Walsh said: "Trump was a traitor today. I cannot & will not support a traitor. No decent American should."

Frequent critics of the president also tossed around the word "treason."

Former CIA Director John Brennan, who worked for both President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush, tweeted that Trump's performance at the Putin news conference "rises to & exceeds the threshold of 'high crimes & misdemeanors,'" the threshold for impeachment. "It was nothing short of treasonous," Brennan added.

