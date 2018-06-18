These retro motels are making a comeback The Austin Motel has been operating since 1938. 01 / 72 The Austin Motel has been operating since 1938. 01 / 72

The Phoenix Hotel has a pool surrounded by Palm trees. Retro motels are very chic these days.

Phoenix Hotel

Motels—those roadside inns that are such a big part of Americana—are making a comeback.

RHL Corporation, formerly known as Red Lion Hotels, will unveil its first Signature hotel in San Francisco next month.

The property has been revitalized from a dated motel into a boutique hotel with 34 rooms, including two suites. It has been decorated with mid-century modern furniture, what RHLC describes as “cheap chic.”

More hotel companies and independent owners are gravitating toward the basic motel model with exterior corridors and rooms that guests can drive up to. But they are introducing a modern twist, with whimsical décor and better food and beverage options.

Motels “are really the icons of family travel and friendly road trips back in that time,” says Amanda Marcello, senior vice president of brand strategy for RLHC. “They were fun and they were easy and people had a great experience there. You could park your car right in front and walk into the door.”

Miami, New Orleans, Austin, Napa Valley, and New York are among the many destinations that hotel companies have targeted for this retro hotel model.

“We really love the look and feel of those types of properties,” Marcello says. “It became very apparent these assets could be turned into something new, something different.”

A former 1953 motel on Biscayne Boulevard 15 minutes north of downtown Miami has been converted into The Vagabond Hotel.

The sign still carries The Vagabond Motel brand, though it is marketed as a boutique hotel. The 44 guest rooms have 1950s inspired custom-made furniture and stenciled geometric wall art.

Most of the rooms open onto a courtyard with palm trees, a swimming pool, a cocktail bar and a restaurant—Kitchen & Bar.

In New Orleans, The Drifter is inspired by the Beat Generation and postwar America, says Jayson Seidman, co-founder of Drifter Hotels, which was launched in 2016.

The property is a re-imagined roadside motel with 20 rooms in New Orleans’s Mid-City neighborhood. Rooms feature Oaxacan tiles.

There is a courtyard with an outdoor pool that has a bar serving frozen cocktails, Japanese beers and sake, and local wines. The pool hosts yoga, immersive art shows and live music. There is an on-property café serving local baked goods and complimentary bicycles.

There are also daily rotating pop-ups and food trucks that offer various cuisines—Mexican, Cuban, Trinidadian, and more.

And, of course, the hotel has a restored neon motel sign.

“Restoring motels isn’t about what they were, but what they need to be if they’re to work today,” says Jayson Seidman, co-founder of Drifter Hotels. “Hotels touting exclusivity are a thing of the past. Today, it’s about something smaller, more intimate and more communal.”

These destinations are strictly for fun

Other examples:

The Austin Motel is a former 1938 era motor court that is now a 41-room retro property with a pool. It is part of Bunkhouse, an Austin-based boutique hotel group that also developed the retro chic motel called Hotel San Jose. The sign is still there. The lobby has been redesigned but maintains the mid-century architecture. There is now a 1950’s style outdoor pool with a bar and deck. There is a restaurant, Joann’s Fine Foods, which has a Mexican-influenced meny.

The Sound View in Greenport, N.Y. in the North Fork of the state is a waterfront hotel. The property has been located on a quarter-mile of private beach on the Long Island Sound since 1953. In its new incarnation, it has been designed as a motel with touches modern décor and a New England sensibility. It has 55 guest rooms, a lobby lounge, restaurant, piano bar, library, outdoor pool and private beach. It also has a poolside bar called Jack’s Shack.

The Anvil Hotel in Jackson, Wyo., is a renovation of a 1950’s ski motel, located in the mountain town of Jackson Hole. The property includes a wood-fire Italian restaurant, Glorietta Trattoria, and a lobby with a café and a retail shop. The backyard offers spaces for recreational activities though its year-round Explorers Program but the hotel also offers off-site activities such as guided wildlife hikes in Grand Teton National Park, snowmobiling to mountain hot springs, and dog sledding.

The Phoenix Hotel in San Francisco, also designed by Bunkhouse, was originally designed in 1956 as a motor court lodge in the Tenderloin district. The 44-room hotel attracted musicians and artists such as Neil Young, David Bowie, Kurt Cobain, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The property has a pool surrounded by gardens, the original art deco 50’s architecture and local art throughout.

Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is a 50-room property at the northern end of the Silverado Trail in Napa Valley. It is a classic 1940's roadside motel surrounded by the Mayacamas Mountains. The rooms are designed to evoke the feel of a vintage camper van. The property also has a pool.

Iconic Route 66 motels

