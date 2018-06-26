Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect maker for “Wave Gliders.” It is Liquid Robotics. Also, Roger Hine’s title was incorrect; he is the CEO.

Ocean robots are going where most scientists cannot: into Hawaii's scalding hot waters and hard-to-reach areas to test and track Kilauea volcano eruption's effect on marine life.

Two robots, known as "Wave Gliders" by maker Liquid Robotics, are rolling through cold ocean saltwater to collect data. The surfboard-shaped robots outfitted with several antennas operate independently.

"Wave Gliders can operate in hotter water than boats and there's no person on board," said CTO and founder of Liquid Robotics Roger Hine. "As opposed to putting a scientists on a boat, where we're more concerned about their safety."

Scientists see lava flowing into the ocean as a rare opportunity to learn a lot of new information about the ocean's ecosystem. But when lava hits ocean, a huge plume cloud of acidic steam, also known as "laze" for lava and haze, is formed which feels like battery acidic if in contact with skin.

But with two unmanned robots, scientists working at USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Hawaii at Hilo are able to skirt the potential dangers and retrieve information about the resulting water temperature, oxygen levels, Ph levels, salinity and the immediate effects on sensitive coral reefs and ecosystems of underwater wildlife. The robots have already provided data on the length of the lava flow into the Pacific Ocean.

Equipped with solar panels, sensors and radars, Wave Gliders can safely monitor the lava's effect on the ocean for weeks at a time and report some of those findings to scientists immediately.

"[Humans] don’t want to get too close to lava entry point. Having seen it myself, you would have to be crazy," Hine said.

