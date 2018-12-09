Scenes from Route 66 in New Mexico
On average, there are 280 sunny days per year in Albuquerque. However, when thunder clouds do come rolling through, the enormous western sky creates fantastical imagery.
Originally built as a trading post in the 1940s, the Enchanted Trails RV Park — located right off Route 66 in Albuquerque — offers a Mother Road experience like no other.
Visitors are welcome to bring their own RVs and, with 135 sites available, there is plenty of space for travelers to enjoy the vintage atmosphere and campground.
This site’s unique blend of curiosities and memorabilia combine some of the Mother Road’s most compelling elements: an impressive selection of Native American crafts, delicious southwestern cuisine, and kitschy souvenirs.
When the Blue Swallow Motel first opened for business in 1940, it was called the Blue Swallow Court and only had 10 rooms. The name “swallow” is symbolic of sailors returning home safely, as these birds were typically the first sign that land was near.
The Route 66 Junkyard Brewery is actually located at a junkyard.
When owner Henry Lackey purchased Oscar’s Auto Salvage he began losing business. So, he decided to transform the property, and although the junkyard still remains, an assortment of craft beer accompanies it.
A concrete wigwam merged into a campy gift shop, Tee Pee Curios in Tucumcari perfectly reflects the whimsical nature of Route 66.
Home to red sandstone cliffs and rich Native American roots, Gallup is one of Route 66’s most unique treasures. It is located in the heart of Native American lands and has the presence of Navajo, Zuni, Hopi and several other tribes.
Known as one of the Southwest’s most iconic hotels, the Hotel El Rancho became a hotspot for Hollywood stars to stay when film sets came rolling through town.
Well-known for its extravagant neon sign, the Sun 'n Sand motel has been a staple image of the Mother Road for decades.
One of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Historic Sites, Acoma Pueblo is considered to be the longest continually inhabited community in North America. The mesa-top settlement is recognized worldwide for its beautiful art and unique matriarchal society.
The Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway transports you through a dramatic 2.7 miles of deep canyons and breathtaking beauty. Its observation deck sits atop 10,378-foot Sandia Peak in the Cibola National Forest.
Located in Gallup, the Cactus Motel was one of the very few businesses along Route 66 where black travelers were welcome. The 1941 lodge was one of the properties listed in the Green Book, a travel guide that allowed black tourists during the Jim Crow era to find safety, accommodations and security while traveling.
Another Green Book site, the Roadrunner Lodge is still open to the public today. New York City postal worker Victor Hugo Green published Green books from 1936 until 1966.
Between six and seven million years ago, volcanic eruptions depositing pumice, tuff and ash composed the Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument.
The Luna Mansion, also known as the Luna-Otero home, was built as a gift from the Santa Fe Railway in 1880. The Luna and Otero families emigrated from Spain in the early 1960s and settled on lands granted by Spain’s King Phillip. It is the only known Southern Colonial structure created from handmade adobe brick.
Owned by a local Santa Rosa family, the Route 66 Auto Museum is a must-see for any car fan. It features vintage vehicles dating all the way back to the 1930s through the 1960s.
Opened in April 1959 as a single-screen theater, the West Theatre is the last operating theater located in Grant.
When traveling through the extensive Route 66 alignment of New Mexico, there are no bounds to the number of intriguing roadside businesses one might stumble across.
Santa Rosa is known as the “Scuba Diving Capital of the Southwest” for its many natural lakes. If you find yourself passing through during the winter months, don’t fret — there’s an extensive assortment of diners, museums and vintage motels to explore.
Now abandoned, the Apache Motel was once a bustling business for travelers driving along the historic highway.

Affectionately called "The Mother Road," Route 66 is known for quirky roadside attractions and unique mom-and-pop motels, constructed between the late 1920s and late 1950s and often clad in neon. Stretching more than 2,000 miles from Lake Michigan to the Santa Monica Pier and passing through Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California, Route 66 reflects the 20th century evolution of transportation and tourism in the United States. 

In its early years, the highway facilitated large-scale settlement of the West, saw the desperate migration of Dust Bowl refugees and World War II troop movements, and played a major role in the advent of car culture and automobile tourism. In the postwar era, Route 66 symbolized unprecedented freedom and mobility for every citizen who could afford to own and operate a car.

This summer, a team from the National Trust for Historic Preservation will be driving the length of Route 66, spotlighting the people and places that keep this American treasure alive. They'll be sharing state-by-state highlights with USA TODAY Travel. See the slideshow above for scenes from New Mexico.

Previously in this series:

Scenes from Route 66 in Texas
First paved with gravel in 1921, US Route 66-Sixth Street Historic District maintains much of the Mother Road’s history. Displaying components of Spanish Revival, Art Deco and Art Moderne, its structures reflect the evolving architectural palate of early 20th century suburban America.
Moe Dogs fills the hungry hearts of travelers with Americana classics such as fried pickles, burgers and an array of hot dogs. It is restored from a classic filling station that catered to Route 66 tourists during its heyday.
When the Britten Water Tower was initially purchased at an auction, it was intended to be used as the town of Groom’s actual water tower — but it wasn’t up to code. Ralph Britten, a local resident who wanted to start a business along Route 66, made the tower lean in order to attract more business.
This restored 1929 Route 66 gas station in McLean is impossible to miss with its memorable, saturated orange hue. It was the first Phillips Petroleum filling station to open in Texas.
Before 1927, the town of McLean was still transporting oil and livestock via railroad. The birth of Route 66 transformed the charming town’s fixation from rail to road.
The McLean-Alanreed Historical Museum covers the town’s diverse local history. Exhibits cover everything from authentic pioneer costumes to a display on the German POW camp that operated in the town during World War II.
Positioned 1,139 miles west to Los Angeles and 1,139 miles east to Chicago, the town of Adrian is home to the bull's eye of the Mother Road.
Built in 1928, the Midpoint Cafe has been serving hungry travelers for over 90 years. During the pinnacle of Route 66 travel, it was open 24 hours a day.
In 2001, the roadside stop received a visit from Pixar. The characters Flo, Mia and Tia that appear at Flo’s V-8 Café in the movie "Cars" were inspired by the restaurant’s owner and servers.
In 1925, the discovery of oil brought wealth, economic stability and growth for the town of Shamrock.
Shamrock’s main street once overflowed with diners, garages, filling stations and motels. When I-40 skipped the city center, the majority of these businesses closed.
When sheep farmer and Irish immigrant George Nickel applied to open a post office in 1890, he used the name Shamrock. The post office was never opened, but its name lived on.
The word shamrock dates all the way back to the 1570s. It is derived from its Irish translation, seamróg, a native plant to Ireland and an emblem of the North Atlantic island.
Designed by architect J.C. Berry, the composition of the U-Drop Inn was inspired by the image of a nail stuck in soil. A striking and peculiar example of Art Deco architecture, the U-Drop fell into disrepair in the late 1990s, after the decommission of Route 66. However, the building was resurrected in 1997 — with help from a $1.7 million federal grant.
Scenes from Route 66 in Oklahoma
In the early 1970s, Tulsa zoologist Hugh Davis decided to surprise his wife with an anniversary gift. Zelta’s love for collectible whale figurines served as an inspiration to Mr. Davis for the hand-built, 80-foot-long Blue Whale.
The Blue Whale of Catoosa is one of the Mother Road’s most iconic and world-renowned attractions. Although almost five decades old, its relevance in contemporary pop culture remains undisturbed. In 2016, it was chosen as a location to sell Snapchat’s Spectacles camera sunglasses.
The massive concrete-and-rebar structure is the perfect spot for a campy photo opportunity. Travelers are also welcome to climb inside or fish off its tail.
Located in the Blue Dome Entertainment district, this site once functioned as a 1920s-era Gulf Oil station. The legendary downtown area also features a plethora of historic 20th-century buildings and is now a hotspot for Tulsa nightlife.
Brookshire is an embodiment of the roadside motels that catered to travelers during the pinnacle of post-war travel. Its affordable cost and cottage-style architecture were alluring to tourists along the route, although in recent years, the property was declared a nuisance and is now in danger of demolition.
This Circle Cinema offers an original inventory of films, from international to art house to independent. Over 90 years of operation have solidified its place in the hearts of film fans and route travelers.
The Coleman Theater’s Spanish Revival-style architecture is one of the most opulent examples found throughout the state of Oklahoma.
The rooms in this 50-unit, 1953 Tulsa motel were aligned diagonally in order to allow large rooms to be constructed on a small amount of land.
Located in western Oklahoma, Elk City is known as the “Natural Gas Capital of the World.” Long before it began its Route 66 heyday, it was an untamed frontier town situated along the cattle trails from Texas to Kansas.
Amidst the murals and museums of El Reno, one can stumble across this comical chicken coming out of a brick wall.
This past December, the City Council of El Reno collectively agreed to celebrate “America’s Mother Road” by creating this Route 66 monument.
In 1890, El Reno featured a humble population of 285. Almost six decades later, during the peak of post-war travel, the population had reached 10,991.
During World War II, the eastern portion of Fort Reno became an internment camp for German prisoners of war. Here, they became manual workers for local farmers and construction crews.
The bodies of 70 German and Italian soldiers who died during imprisonment lay within the western section of Fort Reno Cemetery.
Open for business since the 1940s, Johnnie's in El Reno is a spot where travelers can grab a Coney Island hot dog or try the famous El Reno fried onion burger.
Built and designed in 1898 by William H. Odor, the Round Barn in Arcadia is considered a structural marvel. After cutting native bur trees into lumber, the wooden boards were then soaked and placed into devices Odor created, giving them the shapes he needed in order to build the curvilinear architectural feat.
Tulsa’s Rose Bowl was originally constructed in 1962 as a retro bowling alley, but after closing it was left abandoned. In 2012, the building was purchased and restored by One Hope Vision, turning the space into a recreational and educational facility for at-risk youth. On Sundays, it becomes a vibrant flea market.
The classic neon signage and “Mom & Pop” ambiance of the Oasis Motel offers a traditional Mother Road traveling experience.
This colossal, 1948 milk bottle is a superb example of commercial architecture. Over the years, the lettering and logos have been depicted to represent an extensive array of dairy-related advertising.
The Oklahoma Route 66 Museum in Clinton provides travelers with an unforgettable and authentic Mother Road experience. Here, visitors can experience six decades of vehicles, photographs and artifacts firsthand.
The Threatt Filling Station was one of the few places along Route 66 where African American travelers were welcomed and safe. The historic property that sits on 160 acres in Luther has remained in the Threatt family for over 100 years.
Scenes from Route 66 in Kansas
Positioned along the small but vibrant 13-mile-long Kansas alignment of Route 66 is the town of Galena.
The territory of modern-day Galena got its start in 1871 after the railroad was built through the region. However, the town was not officially named until 1877.
The name “Galena” comes from the natural mineral form of lead sulfide. A common sample of galena is about 86.6% lead and 13.4% sulfur, but some specimens of galena are known to contain traces of silver.
Now home to a humble population of around 3,000, Galena was once part of the Tri-State mining district and had over 30,000 residents. When the mines closed in the 1970s after Interstate I-40 was built, the town’s population began a sharp decline.
Before taking its current name, Galena went through three different names: Cornwall, Short Creek and Bonanza.
Galena holds a special place in the hearts of American Realist aficionados. In the iconic John Steinbeck novel "The Grapes of Wrath," the characters Ivy and Sairy Wilson came from Galena.
Dean Walker is famous for turning his feet around on Route 66. Pixar used this idiosyncratic ability as inspiration for the character Tow Mater when creating the 2006 animated feature film, "Cars."
This authentic Pepsi advertising mural is a great example of the hyper-visual marketing that caught the eyes of travelers on the Mother Road.
Famous advertising murals can be found on the walls of the Front Street Garage. Constructed in 1896, the building was an enormous influence for the town of Radiator Springs in the movie "Cars."
Galena embraces its pop culture legacy with its connection to the Disney hit "Cars." Cars on the Route is a former Kan-O-Tex service station that sells snacks, antiques, Route 66 souvenirs and "Cars" memorabilia. Outside the building, the world-famous “Tow Mater” boom truck can be found.
Scenes from Route 66 in Missouri
Located on a rural 9-acre plot almost 3 miles outside the town of Carthage is the 66 Drive-In Theatre. Drive-in theaters began as an innovation of the 1930s, but their iconic era of mass success did not begin until the lifting of wartime rationing and travel restrictions after World War II.
The remarkable Art Deco-Streamline Moderne architecture of Boots Court provides a perfect opportunity for visitors to experience what automobile touring was like during the 1940s. Fully restored rooms include vintage touches such as chenille bedspreads, real keys, and even a radio tuned to a station playing 1940s hits.
The Boots Court Motel was built in 1939 by Arthur Boots. In 2011 it was bought by sisters Harvey and Priscilla Bledsaw, who fully restored the building to its original appearance.
With a population of around 3,000, the sprawling community of Villa Ridge features a post office operating since 1889, classic service stations, and dilapidated landmarks that once flourished along the route.
Retro milkshakes and burgers come in no short supply at Springfield’s Steak n' Shake. It officially opened for business in 1962, and the vivacious neon has not dimmed since.
Missouri’s town of Spencer is one of the few remaining places to retain the original 1926 alignment of Route 66. The authentic stretch of highway features sites including a cafe, barbershop and service station.
This vintage service station is a prime re-creation of a circa-1930 gas station. The original inspiration in Paris Springs, Missouri, stood active until burning down in 1955.
In 2014, after nearly 70 years of operation, the historic Gardenway Motel in Villa Ridge officially closed for business.
Operating for over 60 years, this historic restaurant is the perfect spot for travelers to grab a cold pop and take a step back in time. If you find yourself in Bourbon and are yearning for some grub on the road, look no further than the malt shop.
Built in 1955 by Bud and Marie Ware, the Circle Inn Malt Shop has now been passed down to the third generation of the family, Joshua Ware.
The easygoing charm and charisma of Casper’s got its start in 1909. Over 100 years of operation have created a haven for scrumptious Frito pies and world-famous chili.
Head waitress Mercie Brown communicates with Casper’s kitchen, taking orders for Route 66 travelers in the incredibly eclectic and colorful space.
Carthage is the site of one of the first American Civil War battles, the Battle of Carthage. It is also home to a diverse abundance of charming, vibrant storefronts.
Scenes from Route 66 in Illinois
Located in the Village of Dwight, Ambler’s Texaco Gas Station represents a domestic style of architecture that is distinct to Route 66. The homey, charming design was inviting to travelers and reflected the budding early 20th-century suburban landscape of America.
Towering at an impressive 167 feet, this whimsical water tower is a perfect example of roadside Americana. Thanks to efforts from the Catsup Bottle Preservation Group, it was saved from demolition in 1995.
Lexington local Norm Hiser makes a stop at the historic Cities Service Gas Station.
During the late 1930s, two women overhead original owner Irv Kolarik discussing selling more food. They offered to teach him how to fry chicken if he bought chickens from their farm. In 1946, the Chicken Basket, as it’s known today, was built to meet growing numbers from the busy highway.
Doc’s Soda Fountain, originally opened as Deck’s Drug Store in 1884, serves a dose of nostalgia along with its old-fashioned sodas and lunch. Bill Deck stands in front of the Pharmacy Museum, a section of the store with items dating back to the late 1800s.
In late August 1853, the town of Lincoln was officially named. It is the only town to name itself after the 16th president before Abe began his time in the White House.
The beautiful, historic architecture of downtown Lincoln demonstrates mixed visuals of operating and abandoned storefronts.
Accompanying the Launching Pad Drive-In, this fiberglass statue stands 30 feet tall. This “muffler man” represents an era of space exploration and retro fascination, and it is one of many found throughout America in the 1960s.
Memories of the Mother Road come in surplus at this vintage gas station. Henry’s Rabbit Ranch is the perfect spot to search for Route 66 collectibles and memorabilia, or to make some new furry friends.
Springfield is home to the final resting place of Abraham Lincoln, his wife Mary, and three of their four sons: Thomas, William and Edward. The monument was built by Neoclassical sculptor Larkin Goldsmith Mead, Jr.
For more than 40 years, the Vic Suhling Gas for Less sign was in the dark. But in 2013, its neon glow was fully restored. The sign is adjacent to the Litchfield Museum & Route 66 Welcome Center.
Route 66 connects people from all across the globe. Travelers Natalie Rayner and William Barnett play the ukulele inside their RV as they venture across the Main Street of America.
This now-vacant gem, purchased in 1947 by Adam and Anne Galas, was once a 24/7 restaurant for truckers and tourists traveling the route. The magnificent neon sign was added in the 1960s to grab the attention of travelers.
A functional prison for almost 150 years, the Old Joliet Prison is an iconic site along Route 66. It is also an icon of pop culture, featured in the 1980 motion picture "The Blues Brothers."
Amidst the cornfields of Auburn, one can find this breathtaking 1.4-mile-long fragment of hand-laid brick. This original segment of Route 66 was finished in 1931.
First opened in 1934, the Palms Grill Cafe offers a slice of early Americana culture –– along with slices of their made-from-scratch coconut cream pie, pecan pie and many more desserts.
Standing at a whopping 19 feet, Paul Bunyan is another one of Route 66’s legendary Muffler Man Statues.
Although largely known for its kitschy and oversized statues, the Pink Elephant Antique Mall is also home to a retro-themed, '50s-style diner.
This iconic attraction is the perfect spot for photo-ops or a colorful Instagram post. It is also an excellent stop to satisfy your sweet tooth at an ice cream shop shaped like an ice cream cone.
Hues of blue and pink cover the interior of the Twistee Treat Diner.
The Railsplitter Covered Wagon is recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest covered wagon in the world. A statue of President Lincoln reading a law book sits in the 24-foot-tall wagon.
The epic journey of Route 66 begins at this sign in Chicago.
Litchfield is home to the last originally operating drive-in on Route 66 in Illinois. It opened in the spring of 1950 and has been open for business seasonally ever since.
Over 90 years ago, Henry Soulsby had an injury that forced him to leave the mining industry. As a result, he opened the Souslby Service Station in 1926.
Thanks to a grant from the National Park Service Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program and local fundraising efforts, this iconic 1950 neon sign was restored to full power.
