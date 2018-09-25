A look at European discounter Ryanair

LONDON (AP) — Budget airline Ryanair has cancelled 190 flights scheduled for Friday because of strikes by cabin crew in Spain, Belgium, Holland, Portugal, Italy and Germany.

The flights represent some 8 percent of the 2,400 originally scheduled. The airline said in a statement Tuesday that all affected customers have received emails or text messages informing them of the cancellation.

Some 30,000 customers are likely to be affected out of 450,000 set to travel.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Ooops! Ryanair apologizes after compensation checks bounce

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs has apologized to customers affected by strikes "which we have done our utmost to avoid."

Ryanair canceled hundreds of flights last year due to problems with pilot scheduling, and strikes have led to more cancellations this summer. The budget airline and pilots have wrangled over working conditions, base transfers and annual leave.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Europe's 30 biggest airlines: Which is No. 1?

Europe's 30 biggest airlines (by 'available seat miles')

IN PHOTOS: Ryanair: Europe's biggest budget airline

Ryanair: Europe's biggest budget airline

This file photo from Nov. 8, 2006, shows two Ryanair Boeing 737-800s at the Marseille-Provence airport in southern France.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT, AFP/Getty Images

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com