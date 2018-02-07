First look: Inside luxury line Seabourn's new Seabourn Encore Christened in Singapore on Jan. 7, 2017, the 40,350-ton Seabourn Encore is luxury line Seabourn's biggest ship ever. 01 / 99 Christened in Singapore on Jan. 7, 2017, the 40,350-ton Seabourn Encore is luxury line Seabourn's biggest ship ever. 01 / 99

Seabourn Cruise Line's newest ship, Seabourn Encore, is more than twice as big as the older vessels the line sold to Windstar and carries nearly three times as many passengers. While sharing some exterior design features, it is much more boxy than its predecessors.

Add Seabourn to the list of cruise lines getting into expedition-style cruising.

The Seattle-based luxury cruise operator on Monday announced it had signed a letter of intent with a shipyard in Italy for the construction of two new luxury expedition vessels.

Seabourn said the ships are expected to debut in June 2021 and May 2022.

Measuring 23,000 gross tons, the as-yet-unnamed vessels will offer all-suite accommodations and hold up to 264 passengers.

“This is a groundbreaking moment for Seabourn and for luxury travelers, who will now find a new standard of authentic yet luxurious expedition adventures in new and amazing destinations few people will ever see,” Seabourn president Richard Meadows said in a statement.

The new ships will be built with strengthened hulls and other features that allow them to operate in the icy waters of Antarctica and the Arctic. Seabourn said they would meet PC6 Polar Class standards.

