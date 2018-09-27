Tesla: An innovator faces competition

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The Securities and Exchange Commission accused Tesla CEO Elon Musk of securities fraud Thursday in a civil lawsuit charged him with lying when he tweeted that he had "funding secured" to take the electric car company private.

In doing so, the Wall Street regulator set in motion a legal showdown with tremendous stakes that could culminate in Musk's removal from Tesla leadership and cause serious financial damage to the company.

Despite a series of tweets — made during trading hours on Aug. 7 — Musk "had not even discussed, much less confirmed, key deal terms, including price, with any potential funding source," the SEC alleged in a civil complaint filed in federal court in New York City.

In addition to financial penalties, the SEC is asking the federal court to block Musk from leading a public company or serving on the board of one, which would require him to leave Tesla.

Such an outcome would qualify as a crushing fall for an innovator who has set his sights on revolutionizing the automotive and energy industries.

"Musk knew or was reckless in not knowing that each of these statements was false and/or misleading because he did not have an adequate basis in fact for his assertions," the SEC alleged in its complaint.

Tesla had no immediate comment. But Musk has defended his tweets, maintaining that plentiful funding was available to turn Tesla into a private entity, which he had argued would help it focus on long-term growth.

The charges focus on a series of tweets in which Musk told his approximately 22 million Twitter followers that he was considering a multi-billion dollar transaction that would take Tesla private at $420 per share, a significant premium to the price at the time.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

During the next three hours, Musk tweeted his hope that current Tesla investors would remain with the company even if it became private but that investors could sell at $420 or continue to hold their shares. He said investor support had been confirmed.

The price assumed a 20 percent premium on Tesla shares, plus "rounding up to $420 because of the significance of that number in marijuana culture and his belief that his girlfriend would be amused by it," said Steven Peikin, co-director of the SEC Division of Enforcement, said at a news conference after the court filing.

Between the time of Musk's first tweet and the close of trading on August 7, Tesla shares gained more than 6 percent in value on significantly increased volume, the complaint said.

The shares have since declined sharply in value. After trading hours Thursday, when the complaint was filed, Tesla shares plunged 11.8 percent to $271.52.

Citing the initial market reaction, the SEC said Musk's alleged false and misleading statements "caused significant confusion and disruption in the market for Tesla's stock and resulting harm to investors."

As one sign of the major hurdles to any deal that would take Tesla private, the SEC complaint cited an August 6 conversation Musk had with a private equity fund partner experienced with such transactions. In the executive's experience, the deal structure contemplated by Musk was "unprecedented," the SEC complaint alleged.

