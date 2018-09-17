Australian authorities say six brands of strawberries could contain sewing needles or pins after a surprising find prompted a police investigation.

Customers at several Australian grocery stores in Queensland first reported finding needles concealed inside strawberries last week. A man was hospitalized after eating a strawberry containing a needle, the BBC reports. A 7-year-old girl in South Australia found a needle in her strawberry on Saturday.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has ordered Food Standards Australia New Zealand to investigate.

In an update Monday, Queensland authorities and New South Wales Police Force said the six brands of contaminated strawberries could have implications for Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory.

Six brands have been recalled: Donnybrook Berries, Love Berry, Delightful Strawberries, Oasis, Berry Obsession and Berry Licious.

More: All the things that were recalled this week: ground beef, nose sprays, homeopathic drugs

Two of New Zealand's major food distributors, Foodstuffs and Countdown, are taking Australian strawberries off shelves in response. Supermarket chains Aldi and Coles have done the same in most areas of Australia.

Strawberry Growers Association of Western Australia president Neil Handasyde said some growers have purchased metal detectors and are exploring tamper-proof packaging to ensure needles cannot get into future berries.

The New South Wales Police Force is urging people to cut the fruit before eating it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com