Wife Julie Chen isn't the only person speaking up in support of CBS chief Leslie Moonves, who was accused of sexual harassment in a bombshell report published by the New Yorker Friday.

In the article, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Ronan Farrow, four women described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings, and two women said Moonves, 68, physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers.

Now stars and other CBS executives are tweeting their support for Moonves, including Sharon Osbourne, whose talk show "The Talk" with co-host Chen airs on CBS.

"Interesting timing, seems like an attempt to discredit Leslie before a major court case. I hope people don’t rush to judgement and let @CBS conduct their investigation. Sending my love and support to my friends @JulieChen and Leslie Moonves," she tweeted Saturday.

President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer of CBS Jo Ann Ross also tweeted a statement that expressed her full support. 

"My experience with him on a professional and personal basis has never had any hint of the behavior this story refers to," she shared Saturday. "Leslie has always been an advocate and mentor to me, showing me the deepest respect at all times. He has never been threatening or abusive. In fact, Leslie has been my 'go to' through any challenges."

Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president of daytime programs and syndicated program development at CBS, also tweeted her support Saturday.

"As an executive with 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry, sexual harassment is never something I would tolerate. I developed under the leadership of Leslie Moonves, and the relationship has been one of respect and support, in an environment where talent and hard work rise to the top," she tweeted. "Statements about culture of repression and subjugation of women have never been brought to bear on myself or my department in my eight years as a top executive at CBS."

Television executive Leslie 'Les' Moonves through the years
01 / 11
Leslie 'Les' Moonves a New York City native was born Oct. 6, 1949. Now he's the CBS Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CBS Corporation. However he got his start in entertainment as an actor.
02 / 11
Brian Grazer, founder of Imagine Entertainment, talks with Leslie 'Les' Moonves, president and chief executive officer of CBS Corporation, during the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 12, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
03 / 11
Julie Chen and her husband Leslie 'Les' Moonves, president and chief executive officer of CBS Corporation, arrive for a morning session of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference.Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference.
04 / 11
CBS CEO Les Moonves and "Big Brother" host and "The Talk's" co-host and moderator Julie Chen attend the CBS Upfront on in 2013. The couple has been married since 2004 and have one son together.
05 / 11
Leslie Moonves, president and chief executive officer of CBS Corp., arrives for Allen and Company 33rd Annual Media and Technology Conference in 2015.
06 / 11
Leslie Moonves strikes his pose as the CEO at CBS.
07 / 11
Leslie Moonves, president and chief executive officer of CBS Television, left, responds to a questions from a member of the Television Critics Association on the network's "Survivor" and "Big Brother" shows during CBS' portion of the TCA press tour on July 22, 2000. Reacting to the conversation is Nancy Tellem, president of CBS Television.
08 / 11
Leslie Moonves and his first wife Nancy Wiesenfeld attend the 49th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept.14, 1997 in Pasadena, Calif. The couple were married from 1978 to 2004 and had three children.
09 / 11
Bill Cosby laughs beside Leslie Moonves, during a news conference in 1995. Moonves announced that CBS had signed Cosby for a new comedy series, now the anchor show for the network's Monday night schedule.
10 / 11
CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, left, and Trump Organization Chairman Donald Trump, smile after a signing ceremony in 1997. The two signed a joint agreement to share ownership of three beauty pageants: Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, all previously acquired by Trump. The agreement also includes a licensing agreement granting CBS broadcast rights for the pageants through the year 2002. Trump presented Moonves with the New York City Edition Monopoly board game in foreground.
11 / 11
In 1994 Leslie Moonves, President of Warner Bros. Television poses with cast of "ER". L-R; George Clooney, Sherry Stringfield, Anthony Edwards, Eriq LaSalle and Noah Wyle.
