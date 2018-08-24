Demario Clark

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Louisiana woman was surprised to find that she was recently granted a divorce in Caddo District Court even though she was not seeking one.

Earlier this month, the woman discovered documents showing divorce paperwork between her and her husband had been filed and granted, according to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

The wife did not have any knowledge of the proceedings nor did she have any wish to divorce her husband, said Caddo sheriff's Detective Mike King.

Her husband, Demario Clark, 27, has been charged with filing false public records, and his girlfriend, Lisa McKinney, 50, has been arrested on forgery charges.

Evidence was discovered showing Clark and McKinney had the papers drawn up; McKinney's daughter Stanneisha forged the wife's signature; and Clark filed the paperwork with the Caddo Parish Clerk's Office.

Lisa McKinney

McKinney testified as a witness on Clark’s behalf during the proceedings. The divorce was granted on Aug.1.

Clark and Lisa McKinney were booked into Caddo Correctional Center following their arrests. Stanneisha McKinney, 26, of Shreveport was also booked into for on forgery charges.





