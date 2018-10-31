Tuesday was a positive day for the broad U.S. markets. Although there were ups and downs in the session, the day ultimately ended on a positive note. Crude oil dropped again in the session. The S&P 500 sectors were entirely positive.

Stocks closed higher Wednesday as investors applauded quarterly results from companies and an upbeat jobs report. But the gains couldn't keep the Standard & Poor's 500 from turning in its worst monthly performance in seven years.

The S&P 500 index rose 29 points, or 1.1 percent, to end at 2,711.74, its first two-day winning streak since late September. The index's 6.9-percent loss in October is its worst showing since September 2011.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 241 points, or just under 1 percent, to close at 25,115.76.The Dow is down 5.1 percent in October, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.2 percent for the month.

Shares in technology companies, retailers, industrial and energy companies have all declined as investors worried about rising interest rates and the U.S.-China trade dispute.

KEEPING SCORE: The Nasdaq jumped 144 points, or 2 percent, to end at 7,305.90 while the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 5 points, or 0.3 percent to end at 1,511.41. Markets also rose in Europe and Asia.

The plunge in October wiped out a big rally over the previous three months. The last winning streak for the S&P 500 was a three-day string of gains that ended on Sept. 20, the day of its latest record high. That was 28 trading days ago. According to Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial, that’s one of the longest gaps since the Great Depression: the S&P 500 also went 28 days without a winning streak in 1970, 1994 and 2015.

FACEBOOK FACE LIFT: Facebook announced a bigger third-quarter profit than analysts expected, although its sales fell short of their estimates. Its monthly user totals were also lower than expected, but users have increased compared to a year ago. The results appeared to be good enough to satisfy investors, and the stock rose $5.57, or 3.81 percent, to end at $151.78.

Facebook has been pummeled over the last three months, and is down 29 percent since reaching a record high in late July. In that same month Facebook reported weaker-than-expected user growth and said it’s spending more on security, moderation and product development.

Investors worry that companies like Facebook will be subject to more regulation following several data privacy scandals as well as online election meddling from outside the U.S. Facebook is also facing harsh criticism that its platform is being used to inflame ethnic and religious conflict in Myanmar. On top of all that, high-tech stocks like Facebook have stumbled this month as investors looked for safer, steadier options.

Other internet and technology companies also rallied. Apple gained 2.6 percent to and Netflix jumped 5.6 percent. Amazon soared 4.4 percent.

PUT IT IN DRIVE: General Motors did far better than expected in the third quarter as it raised prices in North America and its China division held up well. While auto sales in the U.S. are slowing and trade tensions between the U.S. and China threaten vehicle sales there, GM’s profit and revenue surpassed Wall Street forecasts. The stock jumped 9.1 percent Wednesday.

JOB JUMP: The national employment report from Automated Data Processing Inc. on Wednesday estimated that Friday's employment report will show private employers added 227,000 jobs in October, higher than forecast.

