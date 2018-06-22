A rendering of a Falcon 9 first stage at an intersection.

Falcon Heavy in New York City. Delta IV Heavy upright, gazing over the Taj Mahal. A Soyuz rocket quietly hovering near the crest line of Niagara Falls.

These everyday backdrops are just a few of the locations viewers can see today's most popular rockets thanks to a new YouTube video designed to provide a sense of scale to the vehicles of aluminum and carbon that vault satellites, experiments and humans to orbit.

Tim Dodd, also known by his online persona as the Everyday Astronaut, created the ethereal video in partnership with artists Oli Braun and Matthew Nayman, who helped with renderings of the rockets. Dodd creates videos and photos as part of his mission to "bring space down to Earth for everyday people."

"It's really hard for people to grasp just how big rockets are," Dodd told Florida Today. "Hopefully there's something in this video that you've seen with your own eyes. Maybe it's a Walmart, or maybe it's the Arc de Triomphe (France) – hopefully something in it you've seen with your own eyes so you have a sense of scale."

Indeed, the video that's clocked thousands of views so far features SpaceX's massively popular, 230-foot-tall Falcon Heavy rocket in New York City and in front of a Walmart; United Launch Alliance's 236-foot-tall Delta IV Heavy in India; an evolved version of NASA's upcoming Space Launch System (384 feet) next to the Brooklyn Bridge; and SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket (about 350 feet) in a field with Dodd standing next to it, to name a few.

"It's very humbling to realize how hard it is to get off our planet and how much brilliant engineering and mechanics goes into spaceflight," he said.

Dodd, 33, was inspired to become the Everyday Astronaut in April 2014 when a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral on a mission with supplies for the International Space Station. A bright orange Russian flight suit he purchased a year earlier as a joke suddenly became the center of his new online personality – Dodd dons the suit for all his videos.

"I'm happy," he said in mid-2017, just the Everyday Astronaut persona was starting to take off. Since then, his YouTube videos alone have generated millions of views and his channel has more than 100,000 subscribers.

"I'm going to keep doing this until I either run out of ideas or run out of energy, and so far, I'm still going," he said.

