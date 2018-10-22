Nearly two dozen personal items belonging to the late legendary physicist Stephen Hawking will be for sale at auction beginning on Halloween day.

Christie's, a global auctioneer headquartered in London, is selling several of Hawking's papers, including his dissertation, thesis on the origins of the universe and his spectrum of wormholes. Hawking's notes and equations are visible in some of the pieces, including a line from his October 1965 Cambridge University doctorate thesis stating "This dissertation is my original work," followed by a "S.W. Hawking" signature. This is one of five known copies of Hawking's 117-page thesis, and its estimated value is between $126,000 and $189,000.

A motorized red and maroon leather wheelchair Hawking used from the late-1980s to the mid-1990s is also for sale. Hawking used a wheelchair during his time at Cambridge and for most of his life, after he was diagnosed with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. According to Christie's, the item is the earliest surviving example of a wheelchair used by Hawking, who used it until he was unable to use his hands. Its estimated value is between $12,600 and $18,900. Money raised from the sale of the wheelchair will be offered to benefit the Stephen Hawking Foundation and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, according to Christie's.

Hawking's well-known 1988 book "A Brief History of Time" signed with his thumbprint is also available to buyers. The book first brought modern astrophysics into popular understanding for many and turned Hawking into an icon.

Other items reflect Hawking's celebrity status: A bomber jacket Hawking wore during a 2016 documentary as well as the original script for his final appearance on "The Simpsons."

More: Stephen Hawking wrote 'there is no God' in his final book. It's not the first time he's shared that belief

More: Stephen Hawking warns that AI, ‘superhumans’ could wipe humanity in posthumous book

The items are part of an online sale also featuring papers by Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin and Albert Einstein. Pieces will be on display in London, and officially for sale Oct. 31 through Nov. 8.

Hawking died in March at age 76. In addition to his scientific work, he also was known for a direct and dry wit.

Stephen Hawking through the years

Dan Vergano contributed to this report. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com