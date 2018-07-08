WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is the most important issue for Maine voters in the U.S. Senate race – he is viewed negatively by a majority of them, according to a new Suffolk University poll.

Trump was named by nearly 24 percent of likely voters as the No. 1 issue in the race, which pits incumbent Sen. Angus King, an independent, against Republican Eric Brakey and Democrat Zak Ringelstein in the Nov. 6 election. King, one of two independents in the Senate, caucuses with Democrats and votes with them most of the time.

Maine voters listed the economy as a close second in importance, followed by health care.

Among poll respondents, 54 percent of Maine voters viewed Trump unfavorably, compared with nearly 41 percent who viewed him favorably and 5 percent who were undecided. Trump narrowly lost the state – by about 3 percentage points — to Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

In contrast to Trump, King remains popular in Maine, with more than 63 percent of voters viewing him favorably. About 27 percent viewed the senator unfavorably and about 8 percent were undecided.

King is a frequent critic of Trump's policies on health care, environmental protection and immigration.

King's opponents remained largely unknown, with 41 percent of voters saying they had never heard of Ringelstein and 37 percent saying they had never heard of Brakey. Only about 2 percent of voters said they had never heard of King, who was elected to the Senate in 2012 after serving as the state's governor.

The poll of 500 likely midterm voters was taken from Aug. 2-6 and has a margin of error of 4.4 points.

Starting this year, Maine voters will rank congressional candidates in order of preference on their ballots rather than just checking off their top choice in the Senate and House races.

Asked whom they would rank as their first choice in the Senate race, nearly 52 percent of poll respondents chose King, while 25 percent chose Brakey, the Republican; and about 9 percent chose Ringelstein, the Democrat. Nearly 15 percent were undecided.

Maine voters were split about the new voting system, with about 47 percent approving of it and about 43 percent disapproving. More than 10 percent of voters were undecided.

Voters split along party lines on the new system, with Democrats strongly favoring it, Republicans strongly opposing it, and independents divided.

Maine voters also will be choosing a new governor in November, and they appear to be torn evenly between Republican Shawn Moody and Democrat Janet Mills.

The poll showed that about 39 percent of voters planned to vote for – or leaned toward – Moody while nearly 39 percent favored Mills.

Voters did not mention Trump as an important issue in the gubernatorial race. Instead, more than 28 percent cited health care as the top issue while nearly 26 percent chose the economy.

Moody was viewed slightly more favorably by voters than Mills. A little more than 46 percent of voters had a favorable view of Moody, compared to nearly 44 percent who viewed Mills favorably.

Outgoing Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican known for his controversial remarks on such issues as race, gay rights and abortion, has served two terms and is barred by state term limits from running for re-election.

LePage was viewed unfavorably by a majority of Maine voters in the poll. Nearly 52 percent of voters said they had an unfavorable opinion of the governor, compared to 37 percent who viewed him favorably. About 7 percent were undecided.

The poll also asked Maine voters for their opinions of Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate Republican who won re-election easily in 2014 and is not on the ballot this year.

Collins was not viewed as favorably as King. A little more than 49 percent of voters said they had a favorable view of Collins, compared to about 31 percent who viewed her unfavorably. More than 15 percent of voters were undecided.

Collins and King get along well and often co-sponsor legislation.

