Is your family’s dream vacation dragging on? Summer reading can pass the time and empower you. And wherever you are, Amazon delivers lickety-split.

In December, I shared a list of my 13 all-time favorite investment books. Depending on tastes they’re all great summer reads, too. But for far broader palates, here are 11 more varied suggestions.

Bored in your job?

John Tamny’s, "The End of Work: Why Your Passion Can Become Your Job," argues we can increasingly fashion the future to turn what we love into our careers. The editor of RealClearMarkets.com, Tamny sees the intersection of technology and capitalism creating changes ahead that steadily vaporize drudgery. Lead that charge. Start by reading Tamny’s prescription.

Jersey gem

Looking backward at how we got to Tamny’s reality, try Linda J. Barth’s, "A History of Inventing in New Jersey." I recently stumbled on this gem. Who would think the Jersey Girl world would create so very much over so very long that so changed everything —from the first wireless radio messages to antibacterial toothpaste. If New Jersey could create in 100 years everything in this fast, fascinating book, imagine what the whole world can create in the next 20 for you.

Rethinking history

While on history, you won’t be able to put down S.C. Gwynne’s, "Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History."

You’ll never see U.S. history the same again. It completely alters any perceptions of both Native Americans and white settlers. Kills all stereotypes with hard hitting historical fact! Sometimes tough to take — and other times breathtaking. There are lots here between the lines on business, economics, culture and more.

Contemplation

John Templeton was among the greatest investors of all time. I met him multiple times and immediately adored him. His little known book, "The Humble Approach," is about the intersection of science and spirituality. It changes how you think of both. I first read it just because it was his book — never anticipating how it would change my thinking on almost everything, including business and markets, by teaching me to contemplate the unfathomable.

Templeton binge

Simply anything on investing by, or about, Templeton is worthy, including "Templeton’s Way with Money" by Jonathan Davis and Alasdair Nairn. Or Templeton’s own "The Templeton Plan." Or William Proctor’s "The Templeton Touch."

Team spirit

"Team Genius" details why it’s human partnerships in business and their complementary nature that matters — not conventional visions of singular leadership. My friend, Rich Karlgaard, and Michael S. Malone give you a whole new, valid view of success. Malone’s "The Intel Trinity" is a parallel and stunning tour de force of how we got to modern electronics.

Pistol packin' mama

The Most Unlikely Champion is Vera Koo’s story of how as a petite, middle-aged Chinese immigrant, wife and mother, she became the most successful female pistol champion ever. Just retired from competition, Koo’s story convinces you that anyone can become anything with the right attitude, activity and commitment. Easy, fun read while teaching the essence of championship thinking. Read it. Become your own champion.

Big shift

I’ve long thought Ray Kurzweil’s book, "The Singularity is Near," was nuts. I still do. But you’ve got to read it. His conclusions are over the top. But the technologies behind them are killer real, fundamental and changing life in real time, almost yearly. To not fathom these forces is to miss the most basic shift in human existence — maybe ever. This is a different but a partly parallel glimpse of the world Templeton describes. Or Malone! Or Tamny! You either fathom Kurzweil’s “Law of Accelerating Returns” or you end up trampled.

