Now that you've picked a summer camp for your kids, you need to think about packing.

And if you thought picking a camp was tricky, making sure you send your kid off with everything they need is the REALLY overwhelming part.

Especially if this is your child's first foray at overnight camp.

Fear not.

We have lists for you.

Michelle Maffei at SheKnows.com has put together a comprehensive guide of everything your little camper might need on his or her summer adventure.

If your child is staying closer to home, we've also included a checklist for summer day camps, courtesy us moms at All The Moms.

Overnight summer camp packing list

Bandanna/scarf

Hat

Glasses/contacts and cleaning solution

Prescription medication (make sure you've filled out paperwork that the camp might require)

Sunglasses

Goggles for swimming

Dress clothes and coordinating belts and shoes

Light jacket

Jeans

Rain gear and/or umbrella

Shorts

Sweatshirt

Swimsuit

Swim shirt with UV protection

T-shirts

Tank tops

Underwear

Sweat pants or warm-up pants

Pajamas

Cotton bathrobe

Bras

Athletic support (jock strap)

Boots

Cleats

Flip flops

Shoes, plus a spare pair

Socks

Bedding (you may not need this — check with your camp to see what, if any, bedding to bring)

Hand towels

Beach towels (can be used for bath or swimming)

Shower caddy

Comb or brush

Deodorant

Feminine hygiene products

Bug repellent

Lip balm

Nail clippers

Shampoo and conditioner

Shaving cream and razors

Soap in carrier

Sunblock

Tissues

Toothbrush, toothbrush container, and toothpaste

Camera

Flashlight and spare batteries

Laundry bag

Reusable water bottle or canteen

Writing paper, pre-addressed envelopes, and stamps or calling card

Spending money (but check with camp for policies)

Comforts of home, like a family photo or a stuffed animal (just be sure it is replaceable)

Entertainment such as books, hacky sacks and deck of cards

Small backpack or tote if there are day-trips planned

Summer day camp packing list

Water

Sunscreen

Swimsuit

Towel

Change of dry clothes

Lunch (check with camp on whether it is provided)

Snack (keep in mind most camps are nut-free)

Hat

Sunglasses

Tote bag/backpack for carrying the above items

Cash (for buying treats/ice cream, etc.)

Happy camping!

